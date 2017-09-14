ea not working
Hello, I have an ea at the moment and it works in test mode but it is not talking live trades on any brokers, it is set up with 'allow live trading' and it has the smiley face in the corner, i have tried with demo and real.
any suggestions??
Katherine
Hello,
Maybe the EA is only allowed for tester mode? (^̮^)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if(!IsTesting()) return; .......... .......... }
Hello,
Maybe the EA is only allowed for tester mode? (^̮^)
thanks for replying, thats not it, my programmer has made it for live trading
Then why are you not asking the programmer?
we're both having trouble with it
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code; our crystal balls are broken; we're not a mind readers.
why are you being rude?
kfisher: why are you being rude?
He is not being rude, he is is being realistic! What you are asking is like asking a complete stranger on the other side of the world why your car does not work!
Unless you show your code so that we can analyse it, in is IMPOSSIBLE for us to KNOW what the problem is. All we can do is guess, hence the "crystal ball" and the "mind reading"!
Also, if your programmer does not know what is wrong then he is not very good programmer and does not know what he is doing! If you paid "cheap" for the job, then you will get "cheap" results!
EDIT: Also, you did not show any log files of the results either, so it makes it doubly IMPOSSIBLE for us to KNOW what the problem is.
He is not being rude, he is is being realistic! What you are asking is like asking a complete stranger on the other side of the world why your car does not work!
Unless you show your code so that we can analyse it, in is IMPOSSIBLE for us to KNOW what the problem is. All we can do is guess, hence the "crystal ball" and the "mind reading"!
Also, if your programmer does not know what is wrong then he is not very good programmer and does not know what he is doing! If you paid "cheap" for the job, then you will get "cheap" results!
EDIT: Also, you did not show any log files of the results either, so it makes it doubly IMPOSSIBLE for us to KNOW what the problem is.
well why not just say 'we need more information' not hard is it.
I have no idea as im not a coder so i dont really know my question is unrealistic ive never used an ea before
I have no idea as im not a coder so i dont really know my question is unrealistic ive never used an ea before
Then it is time to look for a better coder/programmer. However, you can upload the logs so we can try see what might be the cause of the problem.
My GUESS is that the coder did not include code to check the Minimum Stop level of the Broker or the Minimum, Step and Maximum sizes of the Lots (or maybe the Balance is too low, or ... all guesses).
The errors that appear in the log files, will give some indication if that is the case. So, look for the error codes in the Log file and tell us which error codes it is giving, or simply upload the log files.
EDIT: Since we don't know anything about your setup, it might be usefull for you to check both the "Experts" Log and the "Journal" Log for any error messages.
- www.metatrader5.com
He is not being rude, he is is being realistic! What you are asking is like asking a complete stranger on the other side of the world why your car does not work!
Unless you show your code so that we can analyse it, in is IMPOSSIBLE for us to KNOW what the problem is. All we can do is guess, hence the "crystal ball" and the "mind reading"!
Also, if your programmer does not know what is wrong then he is not very good programmer and does not know what he is doing! If you paid "cheap" for the job, then you will get "cheap" results!
EDIT: Also, you did not show any log files of the results either, so it makes it doubly IMPOSSIBLE for us to KNOW what the problem is.
I tested one with gdm fx broker binary options. I made a lot of ea's for binary options before and I had no problems. Some, brokers not allow trade with eas with binary options.
thanks for replying, thats not it, my programmer has made it for live trading
Hi kfisher
Do you mean the EA is wanted to trade in binary options?
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any suggestions??
Katherine