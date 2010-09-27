A bug I grew tired of. Symbol functions in the backtester.

And I say in backtester, because only there it happens. I am returning with this bug here on forum, because I have a huge function that needs to work in the tester, yet it's impossible because of this.

 SymbolName(...,true) returns blank string outside previously activated symbols. 

There is absolutely no way to make a decent enumeration of the symbols. 

SymbolsTotal(true) returns the number of the symbols from the MarketWatch window, or the ones activated in the tester.

That is, for the tester, it returns always 1.

If you want to enumerate all symbols, you have to use SymbolsTotal(false).

Now regarding SymbolName, there is a slight difference between Help and what it actually does:

 

 

 

At that time it didn't strike me that Rosh showed me the SymbolSelect function instead of SymbolName.

SymbolName reads like this:

SymbolName

Returns the name of a symbol.

string  SymbolName(
   int   pos,          // number in the list
   bool  selected      // true - only symbols in MarketWatch
   );
 

Parameters

pos
[in] Order number of a symbol.

selected
[in] Request mode. If the value is true, the symbol is taken from the list of symbols selected in MarketWatch. If the value is false, the symbol is taken from the general list.

Return Value
Value of string type with the symbol name.
 So, my code was actually correct, given SymbolName() help. If the value is false, the symbol is taken from the general list. So, I am enumerating symbols from 0 to the last one - SymbolsName(false) , and I am retrieving their names with SymbolName(i, false), since the symbol is taken from the general list. SymbolName() help for Request Mode is not the same as SymbolSelect() help for the Switch.

Does anyone agree with me up to this point? 

So this tiny piece of code:

int pairscount=0;
string Pairs[100];

int OnInit()
  {
   string crtsymbol;

      for (int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(false);i++)
         {
          crtsymbol=SymbolName(i,false);
          Print("Symbol ",i," is ",crtsymbol);
          if (SymbolInfoInteger(crtsymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE)==SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX&&StringLen(crtsymbol)>=6)
            {    
             Pairs[pairscount]=crtsymbol;         
             pairscount++;
            }
         }
  
   Print("Pairs array:");
   for (int i=0;i<pairscount;i++)
     Print(Pairs[i]);
   Print("finished OnInit");
   return(0);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   for (int i=0;i<pairscount;i++)
      {
       SymbolSelect(Pairs[i],true);
       Print("Tickvalue of ",Pairs[i]," is ",SymbolInfoDouble(Pairs[i],SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE));
      }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

does this:

KF      0       Symbols 21:03:23        #AA: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
JI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:03:23        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 0 is #AA
IQ      0       Symbols 21:03:24        #AIG: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
IK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:03:24        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 1 is #AIG
JG      0       Symbols 21:03:25        #AXP: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
....


IS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 58 is USDSEK
GE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Pairs array:
CH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDCAD
RR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDCHF
PE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDJPY
MN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDNZD
GQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDUSD
LJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   CADCHF
CS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   CHFJPY
KD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURAUD
EO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURCAD
PQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURCHF
LK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURGBP
NL      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURJPY
GG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURNZD
HI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURRUR
QQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURUSD
EJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   GBPCHF
CL      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   GBPJPY
HF      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   GBPUSD
OI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   NZDUSD
QR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDCAD
LD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDCHF
FN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDJPY
LF      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDRUR
HH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDSEK
RQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:00   finished OnInit
PE      2       Symbols 21:04:17        no prices for symbol USDCAD
FO      2       Symbols 21:04:17        no prices for symbol USDCAD
LE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDCAD is 0
EL      2       Symbols 21:04:17        no prices for symbol USDCHF
GF      2       Symbols 21:04:17        no prices for symbol USDCHF
QM      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDCHF is 0
CD      2       Symbols 21:04:17        no prices for symbol USDJPY
QM      2       Symbols 21:04:17        no prices for symbol USDJPY
GJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDJPY is 0
JJ      2       Symbols 21:04:17        no prices for symbol NZDUSD
DD      2       Symbols 21:04:17        no prices for symbol NZDUSD
NR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDNZD is 0
KO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:04:17        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDUSD is 1

  So, the code doesn't do what the SymbolName says, it does actually what SymbolSelect says, though I didn't use it, right?

But ok, Mr. Rosh said to correct my code, and put a true instead of false in the SymbolName function. All right:

RE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 0 is EURUSD
MH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 1 is 
DN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 2 is 
KE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 3 is 
JK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 4 is 
QN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 5 is 
HD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 6 is 
OK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 7 is 
NQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 8 is 
ED      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 9 is 
EI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 10 is 
LR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 11 is 
OG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 12 is 
JI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 13 is 
QR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 14 is 
HD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 15 is 
CI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 16 is 
NR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 17 is 
MD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 18 is 
DI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 19 is 
PR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 20 is 
ID      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 21 is 
NI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 22 is 
CS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 23 is 
DD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 24 is 
MI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 25 is 
JS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 26 is 
OD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 27 is 
HI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 28 is 
QS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 29 is 
KD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 30 is 
FN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 31 is 
IS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 32 is 
PD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 33 is 
GN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 34 is 
RS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 35 is 
MD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 36 is 
DN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 37 is 
CS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 38 is 
NE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 39 is 
FN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 40 is 
KS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 41 is 
HE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 42 is 
QN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 43 is 
RS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 44 is 
GE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 45 is 
LN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 46 is 
EP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 47 is 
NE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 48 is 
CN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 49 is 
IP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 50 is 
PE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 51 is 
KN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 52 is 
FP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 53 is 
ME      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 54 is 
DO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 55 is 
GP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 56 is 
RE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 57 is 
QO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 58 is 
RR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Pairs array:
PK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURUSD
CO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:00   finished OnInit
HO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of EURUSD is 1
FK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:04   Tickvalue of EURUSD is 1
DG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:10:00        2010.01.04 00:00:06   Tickvalue of EURUSD is 1

 The function works with half truths: on one hand, it takes the symbol from the activated symbol lists, as it says in the help, but for the ones already inactive it returns a blank string. And if does that, I don't give a damn that symbols are activated after, because the function doesn't retrieve them. Oh boy!

Now let's do something different. We use both blocks: we use my version, that gives symbol names, and then we activate the ones we want, with SymbolName - because it really activates, right? That's what I got from the message. If false deactivates, true activates.

 



  
      for (int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(false);i++)
         {
          crtsymbol=SymbolName(i,false);
          Print("Symbol ",i," is ",crtsymbol);
          if (SymbolInfoInteger(crtsymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE)==SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX&&StringLen(crtsymbol)>=6) //if symbol is forex
            {    
             Pairs[pairscount]=crtsymbol;         
             pairscount++;
            }
         }
      for (int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(false);i++)
         {
          crtsymbol=SymbolName(i,false);// we get the symbol name
          if (SymbolInfoInteger(crtsymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE)==SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX&&StringLen(crtsymbol)>=6) //if symbol is forex
            {
             SymbolName(i,true); //we reactivate it back    
            }
         }

and the log:

GH      0       Tester  21:22:40          GenerateError=false
QF      0       Symbols 21:22:40        #AA: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
DI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:22:40        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 0 is #AA
IQ      0       Symbols 21:22:41        #AIG: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
IK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:22:41        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 1 is #AIG
HG      0       Symbols 21:22:42        #AXP: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received

...

FS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 58 is USDSEK
DE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Pairs array:
HH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDCAD
MR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDCHF
KE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDJPY
RN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDNZD
DQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDUSD
OJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   CADCHF
HS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   CHFJPY
PD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURAUD
JO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURCAD
KQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURCHF
OK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURGBP
QL      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURJPY
DG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURNZD
CI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURRUR
NQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURUSD
JJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   GBPCHF
HL      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   GBPJPY
CF      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   GBPUSD
LI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   NZDUSD
NR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDCAD
OD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDCHF
IN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDJPY
OF      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDRUR
CH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDSEK
MQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:00   finished OnInit
KE      2       Symbols 21:23:35        no prices for symbol USDCAD
IO      2       Symbols 21:23:35        no prices for symbol USDCAD
OE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDCAD is 0
JL      2       Symbols 21:23:35        no prices for symbol USDCHF
DF      2       Symbols 21:23:35        no prices for symbol USDCHF
NM      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDCHF is 0
HD      2       Symbols 21:23:35        no prices for symbol USDJPY
NM      2       Symbols 21:23:35        no prices for symbol USDJPY
DJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:23:35        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDJPY is 0

I don't see any difference versus first log. So either the function knows to deactivate, but not how to activate or it doesn't know any of them, symbols were already deactivated from the beginning and function's deactivation procedure didn't change anything. 

 Now let's replace SymbolName in the second call with SymbolSelect:

      for (int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(false);i++)
         {
          crtsymbol=SymbolName(i,false);
          Print("Symbol ",i," is ",crtsymbol);
          if (SymbolInfoInteger(crtsymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE)==SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX&&StringLen(crtsymbol)>=6) //if symbol is forex
            {    
             Pairs[pairscount]=crtsymbol;         
             pairscount++;
            }
         }
      for (int i=0;i<pairscount;i++)
         {
          SymbolSelect(Pairs[i],true);
         }

and the log is:

PF      0       Symbols 21:25:33        #AA: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
EI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:25:33        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 0 is #AA
FQ      0       Symbols 21:25:34        #AIG: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
FK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:25:34        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 1 is #AIG
EG      0       Symbols 21:25:35        #AXP: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received

...

OJ      0       Symbols 21:26:26        USDSEK: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
GS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Symbol 58 is USDSEK
IE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   Pairs array:
EH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDCAD
PR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDCHF
RE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDJPY
KN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDNZD
IQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   AUDUSD
NJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   CADCHF
ES      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   CHFJPY
MD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURAUD
CO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURCAD
RQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURCHF
NK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURGBP
LL      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURJPY
IG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURNZD
JI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURRUR
OQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURUSD
CJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   GBPCHF
EL      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   GBPJPY
JF      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   GBPUSD
QI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   NZDUSD
OR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDCAD
ND      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDCHF
DN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDJPY
NF      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDRUR
JH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   USDSEK
PQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:00   finished OnInit
RE      2       Symbols 21:26:26        no prices for symbol USDCAD
DO      2       Symbols 21:26:26        no prices for symbol USDCAD
NE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDCAD is 0
CL      2       Symbols 21:26:26        no prices for symbol USDCHF
IF      2       Symbols 21:26:26        no prices for symbol USDCHF
OM      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDCHF is 0
ED      2       Symbols 21:26:26        no prices for symbol USDJPY
OM      2       Symbols 21:26:26        no prices for symbol USDJPY
IJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1)       21:26:26        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDJPY is 0
As you can see, SymbolSelect did not reactivate back the forex symbols. 

 

 running on forward testing:

FJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 0 is EURUSD
PR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 1 is GBPUSD
QK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 2 is USDCHF
LP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 3 is USDJPY
FH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 4 is USDCAD
OP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 5 is AUDUSD
HI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 6 is AUDNZD
MO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 7 is AUDCAD
IG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 8 is AUDCHF
DN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 9 is AUDJPY
OD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 10 is CHFJPY
MN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 11 is EURGBP
IF      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 12 is EURAUD
ON      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 13 is EURCHF
RQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 14 is EURJPY
FH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 15 is EURNZD
OP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 16 is EURCAD
JJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 17 is GBPCHF
OR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 18 is GBPJPY
QJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 19 is CADCHF
IP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 20 is #AA
GK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 21 is #AIG
NS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 22 is #AXP
IG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 23 is #BA
QR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 24 is #BAC
IJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 25 is #C
ES      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 26 is #CAT
EI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 27 is #CVX
IM      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 28 is #DD
HH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 29 is #DIS
JL      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 30 is #EK
QD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 31 is #GE
RL      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 32 is #HD
RH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 33 is #HON
IG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 34 is #HPQ
EO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 35 is #IBM
DJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 36 is #INTC
DS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 37 is #IP
HF      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 38 is #JNJ
JL      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 39 is #JPM
DD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 40 is #KFT
JQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 41 is #KO
ID      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 42 is #MCD
IL      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 43 is #MMM
GH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 44 is #MO
RR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 45 is #MRK
EG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 46 is #MSFT
GR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 47 is #PFE
HG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 48 is #PG
NS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 49 is #T
HK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 50 is #TRV
JP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 51 is #UTX
JE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 52 is #VZ
KQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 53 is #WMT
DI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 54 is #XOM
PO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 55 is NZDUSD
PP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 56 is USDRUR
IH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 57 is EURRUR
RQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Symbol 58 is USDSEK
DJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        Pairs array:
RQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        EURUSD
KI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        GBPUSD
CG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        USDCHF
QN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        USDJPY
NE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        USDCAD
PM      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        AUDUSD
RK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        AUDNZD
LS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        AUDCAD
EH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        AUDCHF
OQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        AUDJPY
DO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        CHFJPY
KG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        EURGBP
PL      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        EURAUD
CD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        EURCHF
QS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        EURJPY
PK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        EURNZD
NQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        EURCAD
JI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        GBPCHF
LF      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        GBPJPY
GN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        CADCHF
PD      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        NZDUSD
KM      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        USDRUR
KJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        EURRUR
CS      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        USDSEK
IK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:30        finished OnInit
JN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of EURUSD is 1
OE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of GBPUSD is 1
JR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of USDCHF is 1.014239928597509
PI      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of USDJPY is 1.185508345978756
LG      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of USDCAD is 0.9672115291614276
NP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of AUDUSD is 1
QJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of AUDNZD is 0.7295700000000002
NF      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of AUDCAD is 0.9672115291614276
FQ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of AUDCHF is 1.014239928597509
DN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of AUDJPY is 1.185508345978756
CJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of CHFJPY is 1.185508345978756
JP      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of EURGBP is 1.56778
EM      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of EURAUD is 0.9495900000000002
JK      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of EURCHF is 1.014239928597509
PF      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of EURJPY is 1.185508345978756
IO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of EURNZD is 0.7295700000000002
JJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of EURCAD is 0.9672115291614276
OE      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of GBPCHF is 1.014239928597509
QR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of GBPJPY is 1.185508345978756
JO      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of CADCHF is 1.014239928597509
PJ      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of NZDUSD is 1
NR      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of USDRUR is 0.03224246332419797
FN      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of EURRUR is 0.03224246332419797
GH      0       NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5)       21:34:32        Tickvalue of USDSEK is 0.1445728090352223

 So, MQ gentlemen, what is wrong with these goddamn functions ?

It seems that on forward testing SymbolName didn't touch the activation status - they are still in MarketWatch. And it works goddamn well!

 Ok. I'll set symbols manually:

 

 which yields:

OF      0       Symbols 21:45:10        EURCHF: symbol to be synchronized
FS      0       Symbols 21:45:11        EURCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
PK      0       History 21:45:12        EURCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
EM      0       History 21:45:12        EURCHF: history synchronized from 1993.04.28 to 2010.09.22
HK      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:12        2010.01.04 00:00:00   EURJPY
QP      0       Symbols 21:45:12        EURJPY: symbol to be synchronized
HE      0       Symbols 21:45:13        EURJPY: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
NI      0       History 21:45:14        EURJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
NR      0       History 21:45:14        EURJPY: history synchronized from 1993.04.27 to 2010.09.22
PJ      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:14        2010.01.04 00:00:00   finished OnInit
MM      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:14        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of EURUSD is 1
RQ      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:14        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of GBPUSD is 1
IE      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:14        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of USDCHF is 0.9661555703699412
CH      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:14        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of USDJPY is 1.075928257103817
RH      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:14        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of USDCAD is 0.9549091881362083
IN      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:14        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDUSD is 1
RN      0       Symbols 21:45:14        NZDUSD: symbol to be synchronized
GM      0       Symbols 21:45:15        NZDUSD: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
QS      0       History 21:45:16        NZDUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
ND      0       History 21:45:16        NZDUSD: history synchronized from 1994.02.01 to 2010.09.22
QN      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:16        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDNZD is 0.7250400000000001
HR      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:16        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDCAD is 0.9549091881362083
IQ      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:16        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDCHF is 0.9661555703699412
CD      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:16        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of AUDJPY is 1.075928257103817
RH      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:16        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of CHFJPY is 1.075928257103817
LI      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:16        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of EURGBP is 1.6121
RM      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:16        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of EURAUD is 0.8993800000000001
OQ      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:16        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of EURCHF is 0.9661555703699412
ME      0       NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1)      21:45:16        2010.01.04 00:00:02   Tickvalue of EURJPY is 1.075928257103

 

 This demonstrates, black on white, that the symbol functions are blasted on the tester! I don't know if it's SymbolsTotal or SymbolName. But we need them to work on tester as they work for real,

and I don't want to see us going back to the way we were discovering currencies in MT4, by making pairs and testing if there is a quote or not for them. I hope this is conclusive. 

In the end I added USDRUR and EURRUR and the EA worked same way.

 

(logs were cut because the site didn't let me add - some red text "Enter the text of your post" - and then I had to repost, using multiple posts) 

 

Lets go step by step.

First. Code below works correctly, 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          CheckSymbolName_All.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

int pairscount=0;
string Pairs[100];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   string crtsymbol;

   for(int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(false);i++)// All symbols
     {
      crtsymbol=SymbolName(i,false);   // get symbol name from global list
      Print("Symbol ",i," is ",crtsymbol);
      if(SymbolInfoInteger(crtsymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE)==SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX && StringLen(crtsymbol)>=6)
        {
         Pairs[pairscount]=crtsymbol;
         pairscount++;
        }
     }

   Print("Pairs array:");
   for(int i=0;i<pairscount;i++)
      Print(Pairs[i]);
   Print("finished OnInit");
   return(0);

  }


Result:

NP      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 0 is EURUSD
LI      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 1 is GBPUSD
QP      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 2 is USDCHF
HH      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 3 is USDJPY
NQ      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 4 is USDCAD
KH      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 5 is AUDUSD
HQ      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 6 is AUDNZD
IH      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 7 is AUDCAD
QS      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 8 is AUDCHF
HK      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 9 is AUDJPY
OQ      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 10 is CHFJPY
QI      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 11 is EURGBP
QQ      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 12 is EURAUD
KH      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 13 is EURCHF
RO      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 14 is EURJPY
JF      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 15 is EURNZD
GO      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 16 is EURCAD
FG      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 17 is GBPCHF
OO      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 18 is GBPJPY
ME      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 19 is CADCHF
RL      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 20 is NZDUSD
LD      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 21 is USDSEK
OM      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 22 is USDRUR
JE      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 23 is EURRUR   // 24 forex symbols
EN      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 24 is #AA
OJ      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 25 is #AIG
JE      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 26 is #AXP
QQ      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 27 is #BA
EE      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 28 is #BAC
IM      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 29 is #C
PD      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 30 is #CAT
DM      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 31 is #CVX
PI      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 32 is #DD
EL      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 33 is #DIS
NI      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 34 is #EK
IQ      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 35 is #GE
NI      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 36 is #HD
RM      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 37 is #HON
EE      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 38 is #HPQ
MM      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 39 is #IBM
CH      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 40 is #INTC
GQ      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 41 is #IP
CD      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 42 is #JNJ
QM      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 43 is #JPM
HE      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 44 is #KFT
JP      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 45 is #KO
MD      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 46 is #MCD
QL      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 47 is #MMM
KH      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 48 is #MO
RM      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 49 is #MRK
PH      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 50 is #MSFT
RN      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 51 is #PFE
QJ      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 52 is #PG
ON      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 53 is #T
LF      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 54 is #TRV
JN      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 55 is #UTX
FK      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 56 is #VZ
CO      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 57 is #WMT
HF      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 58 is #XOM
HR      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 59 is ED-9.10
EH      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 60 is GAZR-12.10
NL      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 61 is GAZR-9.10
CG      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 62 is LKOH-12.10
PM      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 63 is LKOH-9.10
LH      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 64 is RTS-12.10
IR      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 65 is RTS-9.10
NG      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 66 is SBRF-9.10
DK      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 67 is Si-9.10
OQ      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Symbol 68 is SILV-9.10
FH      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        Pairs array:
DS      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        EURUSD
EK      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        GBPUSD
ID      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        USDCHF
OO      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        USDJPY
HF      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        USDCAD
JP      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        AUDUSD
LK      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        AUDNZD
NS      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        AUDCAD
OL      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        AUDCHF
IE      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        AUDJPY
JN      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        CHFJPY
MH      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        EURGBP
FQ      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        EURAUD
MK      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        EURCHF
KE      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        EURJPY
RM      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        EURNZD
HG      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        EURCAD
PO      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        GBPCHF
RI      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        GBPJPY
IS      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        CADCHF
FK      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        NZDUSD
MD      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        USDSEK
QN      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        USDRUR
MG      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        EURRUR   // 24 forex symbols
KS      0       CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42        finished OnInit

 
TheEconomist:
As you can see, SymbolSelect did not reactivate back the forex symbols. 

Second. It isn't true, all symbol appeared in Market Watch. See video.


 
TheEconomist:

Original code, 

 running on forward testing:

 So, MQ gentlemen, what is wrong with these goddamn functions ?

It seems that on forward testing SymbolName didn't touch the activation status - they are still in MarketWatch. And it works goddamn well!

 

Third. You are right, thank you. EA in Strategy Tester sees all symbols though it does not have to. We will investigate this situation.


 
Rosh:

Second. It isn't true, all symbol appeared in Market Watch. See video.


When I said that, I meant about the activation of the symbols inside backtester's own , internal MarketWatch - not the real station MarketWatch that is manipulated by SymbolSelect running for real. There is no guarantee that a function you guys know it works for real will work the same way in the tester, because functions have dual implementations.
 
Rosh:

Third. You are right, thank you. EA in Strategy Tester sees all symbols though it does not have to. We will investigate this situation.


I think I saw the things differently. Because the tester is an emulated environment, I believed it has his own internal MarketWatch, without any connection to the MarketWatch on the screen, and his own MarketWatch has active only the symbol being tested, and SymbolSelect, during tests, will activate and deactivate symbols only within this internal MarketWatch. Am I right?
 
TheEconomist:
  Am I right?
Yes, you are right. That's why I thanked you for this message.
 

Was the bug addressed by build 338 ? Because I see that the original code:

gives same results. 

