A bug I grew tired of. Symbol functions in the backtester.
for (int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(false);i++) { crtsymbol=SymbolName(i,false); Print("Symbol ",i," is ",crtsymbol); if (SymbolInfoInteger(crtsymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE)==SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX&&StringLen(crtsymbol)>=6) //if symbol is forex { Pairs[pairscount]=crtsymbol; pairscount++; } } for (int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(false);i++) { crtsymbol=SymbolName(i,false);// we get the symbol name if (SymbolInfoInteger(crtsymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE)==SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX&&StringLen(crtsymbol)>=6) //if symbol is forex { SymbolName(i,true); //we reactivate it back } }
and the log:
GH 0 Tester 21:22:40 GenerateError=false
QF 0 Symbols 21:22:40 #AA: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
DI 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:22:40 2010.01.04 00:00:00 Symbol 0 is #AA
IQ 0 Symbols 21:22:41 #AIG: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
IK 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:22:41 2010.01.04 00:00:00 Symbol 1 is #AIG
...
FS 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:23:35 2010.01.04 00:00:00 Symbol 58 is USDSEK
DE 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:23:35 2010.01.04 00:00:00 Pairs array:
HH 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:23:35 2010.01.04 00:00:00 AUDCAD
MR 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:23:35 2010.01.04 00:00:00 AUDCHF
...
CH 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:23:35 2010.01.04 00:00:00 USDSEK
MQ 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:23:35 2010.01.04 00:00:00 finished OnInit
KE 2 Symbols 21:23:35 no prices for symbol USDCAD
OE 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:23:35 2010.01.04 00:00:02 Tickvalue of AUDCAD is 0
JL 2 Symbols 21:23:35 no prices for symbol USDCHF
NM 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:23:35 2010.01.04 00:00:02 Tickvalue of AUDCHF is 0
HD 2 Symbols 21:23:35 no prices for symbol USDJPY
DJ 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:23:35 2010.01.04 00:00:02 Tickvalue of AUDJPY is 0
I don't see any difference versus first log. So either the function knows to deactivate, but not how to activate or it doesn't know any of them, symbols were already deactivated from the beginning and function's deactivation procedure didn't change anything.
Now let's replace SymbolName in the second call with SymbolSelect:
for (int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(false);i++) { crtsymbol=SymbolName(i,false); Print("Symbol ",i," is ",crtsymbol); if (SymbolInfoInteger(crtsymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE)==SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX&&StringLen(crtsymbol)>=6) //if symbol is forex { Pairs[pairscount]=crtsymbol; pairscount++; } } for (int i=0;i<pairscount;i++) { SymbolSelect(Pairs[i],true); }
and the log is:
PF 0 Symbols 21:25:33 #AA: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
EI 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:25:33 2010.01.04 00:00:00 Symbol 0 is #AA
...
GS 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:26:26 2010.01.04 00:00:00 Symbol 58 is USDSEK
IE 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:26:26 2010.01.04 00:00:00 Pairs array:
EH 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:26:26 2010.01.04 00:00:00 AUDCAD
...
JH 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:26:26 2010.01.04 00:00:00 USDSEK
PQ 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:26:26 2010.01.04 00:00:00 finished OnInit
RE 2 Symbols 21:26:26 no prices for symbol USDCAD
NE 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:26:26 2010.01.04 00:00:02 Tickvalue of AUDCAD is 0
CL 2 Symbols 21:26:26 no prices for symbol USDCHF
OM 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:26:26 2010.01.04 00:00:02 Tickvalue of AUDCHF is 0
ED 2 Symbols 21:26:26 no prices for symbol USDJPY
IJ 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (EURUSD,M1) 21:26:26 2010.01.04 00:00:02 Tickvalue of AUDJPY is 0
As you can see, SymbolSelect did not reactivate back the forex symbols.
Original code,
int pairscount=0; string Pairs[100]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { string crtsymbol; for (int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(false);i++) { crtsymbol=SymbolName(i,false); Print("Symbol ",i," is ",crtsymbol); if (SymbolInfoInteger(crtsymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE)==SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX&&StringLen(crtsymbol)>=6) //if symbol is forex { Pairs[pairscount]=crtsymbol; pairscount++; } } Print("Pairs array:"); for (int i=0;i<pairscount;i++) Print(Pairs[i]); Print("finished OnInit"); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { for (int i=0;i<pairscount;i++) { SymbolSelect(Pairs[i],true); Print("Tickvalue of ",Pairs[i]," is ",SymbolInfoDouble(Pairs[i],SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
running on forward testing:
FJ 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5) 21:34:30 Symbol 0 is EURUSD
PR 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5) 21:34:30 Symbol 1 is GBPUSD
...
DI 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5) 21:34:30 Symbol 54 is EURJPY
...
IP 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5) 21:34:30 Symbol 20 is #AA
...
IG 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5) 21:34:30 Symbol 29 is #DIS
...
RR 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5) 21:34:30 Symbol 45 is #MRK
...
RQ 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5) 21:34:30 EURUSD
...
LF 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5) 21:34:30 GBPJPY
...
NF 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5) 21:34:32 Tickvalue of AUDCAD is 0.9672115291614276
...
QR 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5) 21:34:32 Tickvalue of GBPJPY is 1.185508345978756
...
GH 0 NoPricesErrorDirectly (USDJPY,M5) 21:34:32 Tickvalue of USDSEK is 0.1445728090352223
So, MQ gentlemen, what is wrong with these goddamn functions ?
It seems that on forward testing SymbolName didn't touch the activation status - they are still in MarketWatch. And it works goddamn well!
Ok. I'll set symbols manually:
int pairscount=0; string Pairs[100]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { Pairs[0]="EURUSD"; Pairs[1]="GBPUSD"; Pairs[2]="USDCHF"; Pairs[3]="USDJPY"; Pairs[4]="USDCAD"; Pairs[5]="AUDUSD"; Pairs[6]="AUDNZD"; Pairs[7]="AUDCAD"; Pairs[8]="AUDCHF"; Pairs[9]="AUDJPY"; Pairs[10]="CHFJPY"; Pairs[11]="EURGBP"; Pairs[12]="EURAUD"; Pairs[13]="EURCHF"; Pairs[14]="EURJPY"; pairscount=15; Print("Pairs array:"); for (int i=0;i<pairscount;i++) { Print(Pairs[i]); SymbolSelect(Pairs[i],true); } Print("finished OnInit"); return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { for (int i=0;i<pairscount;i++) { SymbolSelect(Pairs[i],true); Print("Tickvalue of ",Pairs[i]," is ",SymbolInfoDouble(Pairs[i],SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
which yields:
OF 0 Symbols 21:45:10 EURCHF: symbol to be synchronized
FS 0 Symbols 21:45:11 EURCHF: symbol synchronized, 2904 bytes of symbol info received
...
PJ 0 NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1) 21:45:14 2010.01.04 00:00:00 finished OnInit
MM 0 NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1) 21:45:14 2010.01.04 00:00:02 Tickvalue of EURUSD is 1
...
ME 0 NoPricesManual (EURUSD,M1) 21:45:16 2010.01.04 00:00:02 Tickvalue of EURJPY is 1.075928257103
This demonstrates, black on white, that the symbol functions are blasted on the tester! I don't know if it's SymbolsTotal or SymbolName. But we need them to work on tester as they work for real,
and I don't want to see us going back to the way we were discovering currencies in MT4, by making pairs and testing if there is a quote or not for them. I hope this is conclusive.
In the end I added USDRUR and EURRUR and the EA worked same way.
(logs were cut because the site didn't let me add - some red text "Enter the text of your post" - and then I had to repost, using multiple posts)
Lets go step by step.
First. Code below works correctly,
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CheckSymbolName_All.mq5 | //| Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| http://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2010, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "http://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" int pairscount=0; string Pairs[100]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { string crtsymbol; for(int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(false);i++)// All symbols { crtsymbol=SymbolName(i,false); // get symbol name from global list Print("Symbol ",i," is ",crtsymbol); if(SymbolInfoInteger(crtsymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE)==SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX && StringLen(crtsymbol)>=6) { Pairs[pairscount]=crtsymbol; pairscount++; } } Print("Pairs array:"); for(int i=0;i<pairscount;i++) Print(Pairs[i]); Print("finished OnInit"); return(0); }
Result:
NP 0 CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42 Symbol 0 is EURUSD
...
JF 0 CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42 Symbol 15 is EURNZD
...
NL 0 CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42 Symbol 30 is #CAT
...
JP 0 CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42 Symbol 45 is #KO
...
NL 0 CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42 Symbol 61 is GAZR-9.10
...
NS 0 CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42 AUDCAD
...
MG 0 CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42 EURRUR // 24 forex symbols
KS 0 CheckSymbolName_All (EURJPY,M1) 16:40:42 finished OnInit
Second. It isn't true, all symbol appeared in Market Watch. See video.
Third. You are right, thank you. EA in Strategy Tester sees all symbols though it does not have to. We will investigate this situation.
Am I right?
Was the bug addressed by build 338 ? Because I see that the original code:
int pairscount=0; string Pairs[100]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { string crtsymbol; for (int i=0;i<SymbolsTotal(false);i++) { crtsymbol=SymbolName(i,false); Print("Symbol ",i," is ",crtsymbol); if (SymbolInfoInteger(crtsymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE)==SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX&&StringLen(crtsymbol)>=6) //if symbol is forex { Pairs[pairscount]=crtsymbol; pairscount++; } } Print("Pairs array:"); for (int i=0;i<pairscount;i++) { Print(Pairs[i]); SymbolSelect(Pairs[i],true); } Print("finished OnInit"); return(0); }
gives same results.
And I say in backtester, because only there it happens. I am returning with this bug here on forum, because I have a huge function that needs to work in the tester, yet it's impossible because of this.
SymbolName(...,true) returns blank string outside previously activated symbols.
There is absolutely no way to make a decent enumeration of the symbols.
SymbolsTotal(true) returns the number of the symbols from the MarketWatch window, or the ones activated in the tester.
That is, for the tester, it returns always 1.
If you want to enumerate all symbols, you have to use SymbolsTotal(false).
Now regarding SymbolName, there is a slight difference between Help and what it actually does:
SymbolsTotal(true) returns the number of the symbols from the MarketWatch window, or the ones activated in the tester.
That is, for the tester, it returns always 1.
If you want to enumerate all symbols, you have to use SymbolsTotal(false).
Now regarding SymbolName, there is a slight difference between Help and what it actually does:
At that time it didn't strike me that Rosh showed me the SymbolSelect function instead of SymbolName.
SymbolName reads like this:So, my code was actually correct, given SymbolName() help. If the value is false, the symbol is taken from the general list. So, I am enumerating symbols from 0 to the last one - SymbolsName(false) , and I am retrieving their names with SymbolName(i, false), since the symbol is taken from the general list. SymbolName() help for Request Mode is not the same as SymbolSelect() help for the Switch.
Does anyone agree with me up to this point?
So this tiny piece of code:
does this:
So, the code doesn't do what the SymbolName says, it does actually what SymbolSelect says, though I didn't use it, right?
But ok, Mr. Rosh said to correct my code, and put a true instead of false in the SymbolName function. All right:
The function works with half truths: on one hand, it takes the symbol from the activated symbol lists, as it says in the help, but for the ones already inactive it returns a blank string. And if does that, I don't give a damn that symbols are activated after, because the function doesn't retrieve them. Oh boy!
Now let's do something different. We use both blocks: we use my version, that gives symbol names, and then we activate the ones we want, with SymbolName - because it really activates, right? That's what I got from the message. If false deactivates, true activates.