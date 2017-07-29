How to connect to MT4 API data feed?
- How can I connect to specify MT5 Broker and get chart data by my Java code?
- How should i get alerts on my mobile phone or email from my indicators?
- How can I retrieve specific mt4 indicator data using python api
- If you have MT4 API (if you coded it) so you are able to connect it to your application (because as I understand - you are the coder).
- If you do not have MT4 API so why did you make this thread?
- Or you think that everybody is having this API and will upload it here?
- Or you created this thread to promote your mobile application?
If no one will reply with valiable advice so I am suggesting to you to use Freelance anyway.
- If you have MT4 API (if you coded it) so you are able to connect it to your application (because as I understand - you are the coder).
- If you do not have MT4 API so why did you make this thread?
- Or you think that everybody is having this API and will upload it here?
- Or you created this thread to promote your mobile application?
If no one will reply with valiable advice so I am suggesting to you to use Freelance anyway.
Greetings Sir Thanks for your reply...
1. I am not the coder. The coder that I hired to get app developed told me that the app will have to receive live data from my MT4 trading platform in in order for the App to function as I desire it to work.
2. I made this thread to find the solution on how to connect to the real time data coming from my personal MT4 account. I was told that connecting to API was best option.
3. Sir, I am just hopeing someone on this forum can give me a viable solution for how to get the real time data coming from my personal trading platform on my laptop to a Java or c++ application so that I can take this information back to my developer to finish said mobile app.
4. Sir this app is not intended for sale only for my personal use
If you think you have a viable solution I will be happy for you to tell it. Thank you Sir. You are appreciated
That's a big if.
And Metaquotes can change it without notice.
And you are the coder (you are having it done.)
There is no published API which is why, why Sergey said:
That's a big if.
And Metaquotes can change it without notice.
And you are the coder (you are having it done.)
I found this service online that I think will work for me... what do you think? see link [link deleted by moderator]
I found this service online that I think will work for me... what do you think? see link [link deleted by moderator]
Discussion of commercial websites/services is prohibited on the forum.
As to your link so it is for $300 per month ...
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I am suggesting to you to go to Freelance service to receive assistance with your problem related to the coding, consultation etc.
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I just looked at your profile and I understand that you are comfortable with Freelance here ...
So, you know everything which I am posting on this thread.
I found this service online that I think will work for me... what do you think? see link [link deleted by moderator]
I won't name any but if you look around you can just find several XML feeds so why make it so complex ?
The formatting is usually like this,
<Rates><Rate Symbol="EURUSD"><Bid>1.17492</Bid><Ask>1.17502</Ask><High>1.17642</High><Low>1.16711</Low><Direction>1</Direction><Last>17:00:00</Last></Rate><Rate Symbol="USDJPY"><Bid>110.699</Bid><Ask>110.71</Ask><High>111.337</High><Low>110.551</Low><Direction>-1</Direction><Last>17:00:00</Last></Rate><Rate Symbol="GBPUSD"><Bid>1.3131</Bid><Ask>1.3135</Ask><High>1.3152</High><Low>1.30619</Low><Direction>1</Direction><Last>17:00:00</Last></Rate><Rate Symbol="USDCHF"><Bid>0.96852</Bid><Ask>0.96894</Ask><High>0.9727</High><Low>0.9632</Low><Direction>1</Direction><Last>17:00:00</Last></Rate><Rate Symbol="EURCHF"><Bid>1.13819</Bid><Ask>1.13848</Ask><High>1.14071</High><Low>1.1262</Low><Direction>1</Direction><Last>17:00:00</Last></Rate><Rate Symbol="AUDUSD"><Bid>0.79864</Bid><Ask>0.79876</Ask><High>0.80077</High><Low>0.79368</Low><Direction>1</Direction><Last>17:00:00</Last></Rate><Rate Symbol="USDCAD"><Bid>1.24356</Bid><Ask>1.24373</Ask><High>1.25677</High><Low>1.24194</Low><Direction>-1</Direction><Last>17:00:00</Last></Rate><Rate Symbol="NZDUSD"><Bid>0.7512</Bid><Ask>0.75249</Ask><High>0.75249</High><Low>0.74605</Low><Direction>1</Direction><Last>17:00:00</Last></Rate>I'm very sure that it's not too difficult to work with that...
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