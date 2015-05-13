An idea for a always running MetaTrader - page 2
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For me, any solution for MT5 that enable developers receive any kind of ticks 365/7/24 for testing/debug purposes is welcome, and this is the main idea of this topic.
Anyway, we are not discussing, we are dreaming together!
Any solution ? Ok, all interested users can create an association to buy an MT5 licence server, and then run it 365/7/24. I don't know how much it can cost.
Good idea, this is the spirit of any solution (legal, of course) and brainstormings, but for me this is not a solution, since probably we need a lot of money to address our needs, i.e., looks like a bigger problem.
Also, I'm not sure if the association or a broker (that still paid for the server license) can do that, since I don't know if the server is open enough to enable this kind of solution.
Looks like that just MQ team has the power to create a Demo server to provide such always running data.
Good idea, this is the spirit of any solution (legal, of course) and brainstormings, but for me this is not a solution, since probably we need a lot of money to address our needs, i.e., looks like a bigger problem.
Also, I'm not sure if the association or a broker (that still paid for the server license) can do that, since I don't know if the server is open enough to enable this kind of solution.
Looks like that just MQ team has the power to create a Demo server to provide such always running data.
Probably. So the best thing to do is to make this suggestion to the ServiceDesk.
For sure, after the brainstorming here, if we decide that it's really a good idea.
It's really a greate idea.
A problem, unless to me, is I cannot use the debbugin tool of meta editor. Weekends are precious to me. Developing applications are a hobby to me. Metatrade no running, no possibility for debbuging.
I thougt about using the controls for visualize values of variable, then I discorved the controls were not shown in Strategy Tester. Changed for a lot of print, and now various chart objects for monitoring the variable. But all this is hard.
I suggested to MQ to create a way to perform these debugging with the market closed, but keep metatrader always running is better.
It's really a greate idea.
A problem, unless to me, is I cannot use the debbugin tool of meta editor. Weekends are precious to me. Developing applications are a hobby to me. Metatrade no running, no possibility for debbuging.
I thougt about using the controls for visualize values of variable, then I discorved the controls were not shown in Strategy Tester. Changed for a lot of print, and now various chart objects for monitoring the variable. But all this is hard.
I suggested to MQ to create a way to perform these debugging with the market closed, but keep metatrader always running is better.
Thanks Elmo, maybe a workaround is you use show text object (OBJPROP_TEXT), that works fine at Strategy Tester visualization.
The idea is interesting but what difference would have with the Strategy tester? In my opinion would be the same.
Delay signal 72 hours is move weekend's problem to Tuesday.
Regards.
Hello,
The idea is interesting but what difference would have with the Strategy tester? In my opinion would be the same.
Delay signal 72 hours is move weekend's problem to Tuesday.
Regards.
strat tester is simulated ticks, while this idea replays exact ticks. Plus, as Elmo mentioned, the debugging stuff doesn't work in strat tester. This idea presumably works the same as a live feed so debugging will work with it. No one cares if the replayer isn't on during the week because a normal live feed can be used at that point. This idea is to address the problem of not having a live feed over the weekend.