How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS? - page 2
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if you are copying a signal is there anything that should be done before shutting down pc to ensure your vps is still working ..
You just make sure that you have synchronized your signal settings with your MQL5 VPS correctly.
Can domeinen explain me hoe to recompile my ea's. After the latest mt4 update i'm not able to synchronise my EA's. It's says recompile you old ex4 file to the new one and synchronise. When I try to recompile it still gives me many errors and I'm stuck.
Then you need to correct your code and try again.
If you are given errors while compiling, that means that your code needs re-writing.
Then you need to correct your code and try again.
If you are given errors while compiling, that means that your code needs re-writing.
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problem in robot
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.01.29 18:11
Make sure you've completed all the steps described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 except the last (synchronization) part which is slightly different for MT5.
In MT5 after you've completed the signal setup, tick the Migrate signal: account, signal and settings, option (1) in the VPS tab, down in the toolbox window and then click the green Migrate button (2).
After your migration, right click in your MQL5 VPS >> Journals and check for the following message:
I was doing this successfully, but all of a sudden I cannot synchronize without getting an "old version" error, then I'm told to recompile. I don't have a source file for some of my experts. Any idea why this started happening or how I can fix it, per chance? Thanks!
You have to make your adjustments locally in your computer's MT4 platform and then synchronize with your VPS again.
MQL5 MT4 integrated VPS doesn't give you real/visual access to the MT4 platform that your EAs are loaded on.
I was doing this successfully, but all of a sudden I cannot synchronize without getting an "old version" error, then I'm told to recompile. I don't have a source file for some of my experts. Any idea why this started happening or how I can fix it, per chance? Thanks!
Do not double post.
I have deleted your other topic.
Thanks for the warm welcome to the group. I'm not sure how the forum works, exactly, but will do my best to be courteous.
Do not double post.
I have deleted your other topic.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/337526
post #6
I was doing this successfully, but all of a sudden I cannot synchronize without getting an "old version" error, then I'm told to recompile. I don't have a source file for some of my experts. Any idea why this started happening or how I can fix it, per chance? Thanks!
Your EA needs updating, that what this message you are getting is all about.