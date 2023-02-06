How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS? - page 3

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ysroq1: I'm told to recompile.  I don't have a source file for some of my experts.

Then you can't recompile your experts. Go to your backups. You do backup your system, don't you? youtube/watch?v=l7-6m2cE6JM

 
Sergey Golubev:

As someone complained that "my VPS does not work" so I want to remind the following:

  • Only open charts with EAs are migrated to VPS. If there is no expert on the chart, then the chart does not migrate. 
  • Secondly, any dll is prohibited on the hosting.
  • If 0 graphs, 0 experts and 0 indicators are clearly written in the hosting log - it means that "no expert on the chart" during the migration, or EAs are using dll, or the migration was not provided by the user.

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For information.

Hi Sergey, 


Say I only have one chart EURUSD with the EA and Indicators on my MT4. But on my "Market Watch" section I have 28 other pairs (symbols).

Once the EA, Indicators and the one chart is migrated to the VPS on a particular timeframe would it only take trades in that timefame for all the symbols in my "Market Watch" list?

or would it only take trades for the charts that were open during migration; in this case EURUSD?

Thanks

 
i need help please, i just subscribed for 3month VPS and could not migrate ive tried all i could but no result
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Akeem Abidemi Okunola:
i need help please, i just subscribed for 3month VPS and could not migrate ive tried all i could but no result

Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your bidex username and not your email.

Restart your computer and terminal and try again.

 


hello i cannot active indicator on vps whats problem must be can sombody help me ? its not show indicator on vps

 
141304 XIZANAAA:


hello i cannot active indicator on vps whats problem must be can sombody help me ? its not show indicator on vps

This MQL5 VPS is for autotrading by EAs or for signal subscription.
If your EA is using this indicator so this indicator should be migrated.
If not so - you can make a synchronization/migration once again: open your 7 charts, attach EA to your 7 charts, and after that - attach this indicator to your 7 charts.
 
141304 XIZANAAA:


hello i cannot active indicator on vps whats problem must be can sombody help me ? its not show indicator on vps

This is from the Rules

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Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service 

During the synchronization, the client terminal's active environment migrates to the rented Virtual terminal. The client terminal's active environment includes:
  • active symbol charts Expert Advisors are launched on. Up to 32 charts are allowed to be migrated for a fee-based hosting, while for a free hosting the maximum number of migrated charts is 16,
  • built-in and custom indicators launched on the charts an Expert Advisor is launched on,
  • custom Expert Advisors launched on charts (up to 32 ones on a fee-based hosting and up to 16 ones on a free one),
  • the terminal settings set in FTP, Email, Signals, Notifications tabs as well as WebRequest permissions from Expert Advisors settings.
If more than 32 charts with launched Expert Advisors are active on a fee-based hosting account (more than 16 charts for a free hosting one), the charts exceeding the limit are not migrated during synchronization and the appropriate message appears in the Journal.


If this indicator is used by the EA (and this EA is attached to the chart) - so this indicator should be sucessfully migrated together with the EA attached to the chart.
If not so - you can make a synchronization/migration once again: open your 7 charts, attach EA to your 7 charts, and after that - attach this indicator to your 7 charts.
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