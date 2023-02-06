How to update/adjust EAs that are hosted on a VPS? - page 3
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Then you can't recompile your experts. Go to your backups. You do backup your system, don't you? youtube/watch?v=l7-6m2cE6JM
As someone complained that "my VPS does not work" so I want to remind the following:
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For information.
Hi Sergey,
Say I only have one chart EURUSD with the EA and Indicators on my MT4. But on my "Market Watch" section I have 28 other pairs (symbols).
Once the EA, Indicators and the one chart is migrated to the VPS on a particular timeframe would it only take trades in that timefame for all the symbols in my "Market Watch" list?
or would it only take trades for the charts that were open during migration; in this case EURUSD?
Thanks
i need help please, i just subscribed for 3month VPS and could not migrate ive tried all i could but no result
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your bidex username and not your email.
Restart your computer and terminal and try again.
hello i cannot active indicator on vps whats problem must be can sombody help me ? its not show indicator on vps
hello i cannot active indicator on vps whats problem must be can sombody help me ? its not show indicator on vps
If your EA is using this indicator so this indicator should be migrated.
If not so - you can make a synchronization/migration once again: open your 7 charts, attach EA to your 7 charts, and after that - attach this indicator to your 7 charts.
hello i cannot active indicator on vps whats problem must be can sombody help me ? its not show indicator on vps
This is from the Rules
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Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
If not so - you can make a synchronization/migration once again: open your 7 charts, attach EA to your 7 charts, and after that - attach this indicator to your 7 charts.