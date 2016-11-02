Strategy Tester: Should allow option to change spreads - page 2
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Yes like mt4. The current solution is much worse. If I had a choice between this and mt4 setup, I'd choose the mt4 setup.
My experiences have brought me to the world-view that the Average_of_Something says more than the maximum in cases like these.
However, what I'm asking for is an Option, I'm not asking that it gets replaced, tho should I have-to choose 1, I'd choose the later.
Still not convinced. Take a test on 2013, from 2013.01.01 to 2013.12.31.
With MT5, you have to highest spread, true, but for each minute data ! You can have a peak on a minute from time to time for one minute bar, but most of the time the spread is realistic.
With MT4, you can fix a spread, but it will be the same during all your test. That has some advantages if we talk about testing/debugging an EA, but it's a disadvantage if we are talking about evaluating a strategy in the more realistic way (I mean compared to what if would be on a live chart).
In my opinion, spreads are a big problem just for scalpers.
For the rest of traders, spreads are not relevant today if you have a good strategy and a fair broker.
Imo, spreads are still very relevant today because its part of a good strategy.
Most successful scalping strategies I've studied capitalizes upon the spreads.
Most so-called good strategies eventually turns into losing strategy as a result of the spreads catching up with them.
i agree that scalping must have low spread
but for normal strategy that should not be a problem right
what are the case where there are high spread? News and low volume. What else?
Still not convinced. Take a test on 2013, from 2013.01.01 to 2013.12.31.
With MT5, you have to highest spread, true, but for each minute data ! You can have a peak on a minute from time to time for one minute bar, but most of the time the spread is realistic.
With MT4, you can fix a spread, but it will be the same during all your test. That has some advantages if we talk about testing/debugging an EA, but it's a disadvantage if we are talking about evaluating a strategy in the more realistic way (I mean compared to what if would be on a live chart).
Well, a back-test / simulation is never realistic, it's theoretical. The data in mt5 is-not my broker's data and the spreads in mt5 is-not my broker's spreads.
If someone did a simple algorithm like [ if( minute==30 && spread<20 ) Buy_EurChf ]. //Buy once Per_Hour@30th minute when spread < 20 points || 2 pips.
If this strategy places virtually no-trades within the strategy-tester but then become very active on meta-Quotes demo-account ... how realistic is that?
Should I want to check if my strategy can over-come 2-Pip-Spreads, I would set the tester for 2-Pip-Spreads.
Should I want to check if my strategy can over-come 4-Pip-Spreads, I would set the tester for 4-Pip-Spreads. etc.
I really do-not look at that like a debugging ea analysis, rather, I view this as important what-if analysis.
Hope my above example isn't too extreme. This is just to convey the sense of what I believe is happening with the strategy-tester spreads.
i agree that scalping must have low spread
but for normal strategy that should not be a problem right
what are the case where there are high spread? News and low volume. What else?
Spread is a problem for everyone. The only people who this isn't a problem for are those who think they can predict what direction the market is going to move in.
We could spend all year on this topic and no-body is going to show-up here with Proof that they can perform the above.
The mathematics of spreads however is very basic in my Opinion. Meaning 0-Spreads and even a blind man can trade and break-even in the long run (as in not-lose).
Most people trading with take-profit of <20 Pips are really trading with odds which is worse than Casino-Roulette, I would consider 10-to-20 Pips normal.
If someone wants to trade with odds which are better than Casino-Roulette, they need to set targets which are greater than 20-Pips (the more the better).
But this doesn't mean that the spreads become irrelevant, rather it just have less influence in % which keep decreasing but never goes away.
There is a premium for asking for more profit ... and that cost is paid in time. Meaning someone would need to place trades less often. No-guarantee wins either.
Its like saying, do-not take $100 every-day to the Casino-Roulette. Rather take $100 once a Month. <-This does-not make it a better Venture. You just lose less.
Looking for a smaller spreads is therefore like looking for a Casino which offers Single_Zero on the Roulette Wheel as opposed to Multiple-00.
Talking about good strategy is like talking about someone who could predict Roulette-Numbers.
In that case, it wouldn't matter how many 0 or 00 were on the wheel. As-in, it wouldn't matter what the spreads was.
Because this person would just make the correct call (all-the-time) or (a majority of the time).
Well, a back-test / simulation is never realistic, it's theoretical. The data in mt5 is-not my broker's data and the spreads in mt5 is-not my broker's spreads.
If someone did a simple algorithm like [ if( minute==30 && spread<20 ) Buy_EurChf ]. //Buy once Per_Hour@30th minute when spread < 20 points || 2 pips.
If this strategy places virtually no-trades within the strategy-tester but then become very active on meta-Quotes demo-account ... how realistic is that?
Should I want to check if my strategy can over-come 2-Pip-Spreads, I would set the tester for 2-Pip-Spreads.
Should I want to check if my strategy can over-come 4-Pip-Spreads, I would set the tester for 4-Pip-Spreads. etc.
I really do-not look at that like a debugging ea analysis, rather, I view this as important what-if analysis.
Hope my above example isn't too extreme. This is just to convey the sense of what I believe is happening with the strategy-tester spreads.
I see. Maybe you can try this suggestion to Metaquotes, not sure of your success.
I would love to have it. I'm currently developing a scalper and the spread is very different between live and backtesting. I can adjust it to be profitable live but only if I can customize the spread while doing my backtesting so I can see what's profitable with higher spreads. My average live spread is 20pips but backtesting gives average of 8pips. Makes a massive difference!
I understand that everyone that don't produce non-scalp strategies don't need custom spread but for those of us who do it would really help! Thanks for submiting your suggestion to MetaQuotes Ubzen.