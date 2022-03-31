How to withdraw deposited Money from this site
SO how ?
SO how ?
- verified user status required
- no earned money on your account
Deposited money is not earned money.
I guess it helps to ask the Service Desk.
Hello Everyone,
I would like to withdraw my deposited money from this Mql5 site but if i click Withdraw from account, its showing thisbelow error
Withdrawal unavailable:
- no earned money on your account
- verified user status required
Thanks for your help
You can only withdraw money earned on this website, from completed jobs if you are a coder, or signal subscriptions if you are a signal provider.
You can't withdraw money that you have deposited into your account.
I guess once you become a verified seller there will be no problem in withdrawing your money, but the best way to answer your question is to create a support ticket so that you can be guided accordingly regarding your concern.
I guess once you become a verified seller there will be no problem in withdrawing your money, but the best way to answer your question is to create a support ticket so that you can be guided accordingly regarding your concern.
This is incorrect.
This is incorrect.
As you can see I wrote the word "I guess" and suggesting to write to support, its just an opinion I am not saying its the right thing. You are mod of this forum I think you are in the proper position to say what is the real score of the thread starter concern, I believe that moderators are here to moderate posts and also help clarify things regarding inquiries from members. So sir, what is the right thing about this matter?
You can not withdraw deposited money, and you can not withdraw deposited money after registering as a verified seller.
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Hello Everyone,
I would like to withdraw my deposited money from this Mql5 site but if i click Withdraw from account, its showing thisbelow error
Withdrawal unavailable:
Thanks for your help