The new signal presentation page is very complicated! - page 2
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Thank you for feedback.We tried to make the service more convenient and user-friendly. Earlier, during several iterations it became non-optimized and this redesign was aiming to fix that. Unfortunately, there are some bugs, but we are working on them and bring our apology for that sad inconvenience with Search and Sorting\Filtering functions.
Lenar, this is nice of you to adress our concerns about the recent changes to signals, but you must consider some improvements to make things easier for the signal subscriber.
1. Earlier you could see a lot of vital information on the first page of a signal: short description, growth chart, monthly outcomes, statistics and open trading positions. Now in order to see the same information you have to click 4 different tabs and you cannot make comparisons like that (being on different tabs, that is).
2. You could merge these 4 charts, that you've got on the first page in a more compact way, on a single chart with tab options for: growth, balance, equity and drawdown and you still could have the statistics and open trades on the first page.
Thank You for explanation. One question about selling/prvoviding trading signals - on mobile version of mql5 (in main layout) it is hard to find MT4 signal providers, which as You probably know, they are still majority of mql5 community.
MT4 will not be developed any more, therefore we decided to put all our efforts to MetaTrader 5. MT4-signals are always available in two clicks/taps on filters in both desktop and mobile versions.
Lenar, this is nice of you to adress our concerns about the recent changes to signals, but you must consider some improvements to make things easier for the signal subscriber.
1. Earlier you could see a lot of vital information on the first page of a signal: short description, growth chart, monthly outcomes, statistics and open trading positions. Now in order to see the same information you have to click 4 different tabs and you cannot make comparisons like that (being on different tabs, that is).
Open positions and monthly outcomes are now on the first tab. Why you should see the description all the time when you analyzing the signal? The statistics should be on a separate tab with the sentiment - we cant put all the information to one tab, it will be a mess. Summarizing your list: "short description, growth chart, monthly outcomes, statistics and open trading positions" are on the first tab. Please take into consideration that you are not the only one user of the service and we cant redesign it only for your requirements only. We have to think about a masses of traders simultaneously. We are sorry, that this upgrade brought some inconvenience to you, but hope that you will use to work with new design shortly.
The new signal layout page is more modern and has a fresh look.
There is only one problem, in the description tab, the text looks very small in some lines and bigger in some others, even though its all formatted as "normal text".
I hope the MQL5 technicians will fix it ...
The new signal layout page is more modern and has a fresh look.
There is only one problem, in the description tab, the text looks very small in some lines and bigger in some others, even though its all formatted as "normal text".
I hope the MQL5 technicians will fix it ...
Thank you for feedback. We will fix it.
Thank you for feedback. We will fix it.
Thank you very much, its already fixed !!!
And another thing Julia, earlier when you clicked on a month's growth (underneath growth chart) you could see the growth chart for this specific month, but now this option is not available.
It was a really informative option, since you could easily see how many trades were in any particular month and the way this growth was achieved.
Will you fix this as well, please ?
I like the 'sort' feature...., it allows for quick study and decisions on further research.
Thank you very much, its already fixed !!!
And another thing Julia, earlier when you clicked on a month's growth (underneath growth chart) you could see the growth chart for this specific month, but now this option is not available.
It was a really informative option, since you could easily see how many trades were in any particular month and the way this growth was achieved.
Will you fix this as well, please ?
We did it. You need to wait for update.
We did it. You need to wait for update.
Great Julia!
We did it. You need to wait for update.
Another thing Julia, that it was mentioned in another topic, here in the forum.
The Export to CSV option at the top far right side of signal's growth chart, gives a broken and incomplete CSV file.