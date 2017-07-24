The new signal presentation page is very complicated! - page 2

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Thank You for explanation. One question about selling/prvoviding trading signals - on mobile version of mql5 (in main layout) it is hard to find MT4 signal providers, which as You probably know, they are still majority of mql5 community.

In previous version as far as I remember, MT4 signals were on main page of MQL5. Why You have made such move and cut off Mt4 signals from main page?
 
Lenar Fatkhullin:

Thank you for feedback.We tried to make the service more convenient and user-friendly. Earlier, during several iterations it became non-optimized and this redesign was aiming to fix that. Unfortunately, there are some bugs, but we are working on them and bring our apology for that sad inconvenience with Search and Sorting\Filtering functions.

  1. the description of the signal is not the kind of information that trader should see every time on every page. Its needed only once and thats why it was moved to a separate tab and released the place on the top of every tab.
  2. Trade and History on the eights position its the one of the bugs i mentioned before. The tab should appear on the second place and we will move it there.
  3. In new design we optimized the huge amount of information that traders face. For instance, four charts on main tab now allow to get a quick opinion about real signals behavior. Before all these charts were separated between tabs and it was complicated to compare them. Also, we've removed some duplications.
  4. We understand that for old users its looks unusual, but we couldn't avoid that as any development means changes that require some habituation. And opposite - now its more clear service for any new user as he don't used to work in the old design.

Lenar, this is nice of you to adress our concerns about the recent changes to signals, but you must consider some improvements to make things easier for the signal subscriber.

1. Earlier you could see a lot of vital information on the first page of a signal: short description, growth chart, monthly outcomes, statistics and open trading positions. Now in order to see the same information you have to click 4 different tabs and you cannot make comparisons like that (being on different tabs, that is).

2. You could merge these 4 charts, that you've got on the first page in a more compact way, on a single chart with tab options for: growth, balance, equity and drawdown and you still could have the statistics and open trades on the first page.

 
Sebastian Kass:
Thank You for explanation. One question about selling/prvoviding trading signals - on mobile version of mql5 (in main layout) it is hard to find MT4 signal providers, which as You probably know, they are still majority of mql5 community.

In previous version as far as I remember, MT4 signals were on main page of MQL5. Why You have made such move and cut off Mt4 signals from main page?

MT4 will not be developed any more, therefore we decided to put all our efforts to MetaTrader 5. MT4-signals are always available in two clicks/taps on filters in both desktop and mobile versions.


Lenar, this is nice of you to adress our concerns about the recent changes to signals, but you must consider some improvements to make things easier for the signal subscriber.

1. Earlier you could see a lot of vital information on the first page of a signal: short description, growth chart, monthly outcomes, statistics and open trading positions. Now in order to see the same information you have to click 4 different tabs and you cannot make comparisons like that (being on different tabs, that is).

Open positions and monthly outcomes are now on the first tab. Why you should see the description all the time when you analyzing the signal? The statistics should be on a separate tab with the sentiment - we cant put all the information to one tab, it will be a mess. Summarizing your list: "short description, growth chart, monthly outcomes, statistics and open trading positions" are on the first tab. Please take into consideration that you are not the only one user of the service and we cant redesign it only for your requirements only. We have to think about a masses of traders simultaneously. We are sorry, that this upgrade brought some inconvenience to you, but hope that you will use to work with new design shortly.

2. You could merge these 4 charts, that you've got on the first page in a more compact way, on a single chart with tab options for: growth, balance, equity and drawdown and you still could have the statistics and open trades on the first page.


Such solution seams interesting at the first glance only. But if we add tabs to the chart, then we get two-tier tab panels: one for . And thats a bad solution. At the same time, current charts may be redesigned as well on the second iteration - i agree that there is a place for optimization. I cant say how it may look in future, any ideas are welcome.
 

The new signal layout page is more modern and has a fresh look.

There is only one problem, in the description tab, the text looks very small in some lines and bigger in some others, even though its all formatted as "normal text".

I hope the MQL5 technicians will fix it ...



[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou:

The new signal layout page is more modern and has a fresh look.

There is only one problem, in the description tab, the text looks very small in some lines and bigger in some others, even though its all formatted as "normal text".

I hope the MQL5 technicians will fix it ...



Thank you for feedback. We will fix it.

 
Julia Test:

Thank you for feedback. We will fix it.


Thank you very much, its already fixed !!!

And another thing Julia, earlier when you clicked on a month's growth (underneath growth chart) you could see the growth chart for this specific month, but now this option is not available.

It was a really informative option, since you could easily see how many trades were in any particular month and the way this growth was achieved.

Will you fix this as well, please ?

 

I like the 'sort' feature...., it allows for quick study and decisions on further research.

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou:

Thank you very much, its already fixed !!!

And another thing Julia, earlier when you clicked on a month's growth (underneath growth chart) you could see the growth chart for this specific month, but now this option is not available.

It was a really informative option, since you could easily see how many trades were in any particular month and the way this growth was achieved.

Will you fix this as well, please ?

We did it. You need to wait for update.

 
Julia Test:

We did it. You need to wait for update.


Great Julia!

 
Julia Test:

We did it. You need to wait for update.


Another thing Julia, that it was mentioned in another topic, here in the forum.

The Export to CSV option at the top far right side of signal's growth chart, gives a broken and incomplete CSV file.

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