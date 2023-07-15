Scaling Bitmap - page 3
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Well, I tried ResourceReadImage() and you were right, Taras. Seems like an error in documentation, but it fills the data[] array.
Now there is only the scaling of images.
Right about what ? Which error in documentation ?
Right about what ? Which error in documentation ?
ResourceReadImage() doc says 2nd parameter (data[]) is input, while when I tried it the function itself fills it which means it is at least also an output parameter
ResourceReadImage() doc says 2nd parameter (data[]) is input, while when I tried it the function itself fills it which means it is at least also an output parameter
How do you guys rescale the bitmap label objects in your graphical interfaces, if the display DPI settings differs from default?
It seems like a simple question, but I am not an expert for picture formats, so some help would be appreciated. I can rescale the other objects, but I got no idea how to treat the bitmaps.
Example of scaling. It is made in a hurry and errors are possible.
Canvas.mqh is slightly edited
Hmmmm
Awesome.
Lorentzos Roussos :
Its not perfect yet
It does not work yet.
I recommend using the union for color decomposition. It's easier and faster:
It does not work yet.
I recommend using the union for color decomposition. It's easier and faster:
Thats brilliant. Thanks !
You must change the original dimensions of the image in the code for it to work.(if you did that , then theres an error)
Example of scaling. It is made in a hurry and errors are possible.
LOL, 1000 lines of code in a hurry :)
Thank you very much for your implementation, I appreciate it.
LOL, 1000 lines of code in a hurry :)
Thank you very much for your implementation, I appreciate it.
Why 1000? Less then 200 :))