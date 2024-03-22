can we open a real account in MetaQuotes?
can we open a real account in MetaQuotes?
thank you
MetaQuotes Corp whether contract with the broker to get the market price ?
Do not warry about MetaQuotes - MQ is providing metatrader to many brokers, and most of them are existing only because of MQ.
MetaTrader 5 Gateways & Connectivity Liquidity Providers (ECNs) :
Liquidity Providers (ECNs)
ECNs (Electronic Communication Networks) provide liquidity when using MetaTrader 5. We have developed gateways to the most well-known providers, and any MetaTrader 5 broker can now make use of their services:
- Integral
- CitiFX Pro
- Hotspot FX
- FastMatch
- Currenex
Our gateways not only give access to liquidity providers but also provide maximum speed of executing operations. Moreover, these gateways are fairly simple and secure solutions allowing brokers to quickly connect to a provider and use its services.Stock Exchanges
MetaTrader 5 has been developed as a multi-market platform. Nowadays, it can be used not only for arranging Forex trading but also for working on stock exchanges:
- Moscow Exchange (former RTS)
- Singapore Mercantile Exchange (SMX)
- Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX)
- Global Board of Trade (GBOT)
- BM&FBOVESPA (Brazilian stock exchange)
- Ukrainian Exchange
- Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)
- Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
- Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Turkish Derivatives Exchange (TURKDEX)
Besides, using Metatrader 5 - you can open accounts with many brokers - look at here :
if they don't have any contract .This information comes from where?
thank you very much.
Hello does anyone know how I can log into the app
Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 4 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
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