How to change signal?
rebadream:
Hello to all.
I just subscribed to a signal, but I found that it is not good with my broker, can I suspend it and switch to another signal without spending any more money or can I just interrupt it and lose the subscription money?
tks
You can change it here, but only once a week, so be careful with the account details: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
