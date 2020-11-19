How to change signal?

Hello to all.

I just subscribed to a signal, but I found that it is not good with my broker, can I suspend it and switch to another signal without spending any more money or can I just interrupt it and lose the subscription money?

tks

 
You can change it here, but only once a week, so be careful with the account details: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


