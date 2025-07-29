MQL Cloud extremely slow, only uses +-60 out of 10k available agents - any way to solve the issue?
Any advice for me on this topic please?
It appears that we cannot know the answer to this issue:
"There is no physical possibility to calculate the time and CPU resources required to conduct a test. The system cannot know which calculations your program uses. The exact amount of resources consumed by the testing or optimization process can only be evaluated after process completion. Also, please note that computational tasks are submitted into the network in batches (hundreds or thousands of tasks in a batch), and not one at a time."
- www.metatrader5.com
It appears that we cannot know the answer to this issue:
"There is no physical possibility to calculate the time and CPU resources required to conduct a test. The system cannot know which calculations your program uses. The exact amount of resources consumed by the testing or optimization process can only be evaluated after process completion. Also, please note that computational tasks are submitted into the network in batches (hundreds or thousands of tasks in a batch), and not one at a time."
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Hi all, I'm running a test that should only take a few minutes and its taking hours to complete.
The cloud only uses 58 agents out of more than 10k which are available! Any idea why this is happening and how to solve the issue?
Thanks.
See screenshot below: