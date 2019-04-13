Stock feed for Scandinavian and American stock

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Hi.

My provider, ig,  currently only offers currencies in mt4. How can I get stock quotes in mt4 from another provider? Any one to recommend?

 

You can check the brokers by yourself, or you can look at the images below.

Metatrader 4:



Metatrader 5:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

can you trade the E mini S&p 500

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.13 07:17

I am not sure ... but I found the following (Just2Trade-MT5 server to open the account in MT5):

E‌-mini S&P 500 Mar 17:


and more here (and you can look at the other brokes too):



Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Stock or CFDs?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.21 06:10

Ask the broker.
I think - if your account is connected with some stock exchange so it may be the real stock.

Example: Liquidity for MetaTrader 5 from Just2Trade: 9 000+ instruments on NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE and other exchanges 



 
Sergey Golubev:

You can check the brokers by yourself, or you can look at the images below.

Metatrader 4:



Metat

@sergey golubev  how are you using some many brokers accounts at once? is it possible in mt4 ? will it receive all the data feeds from all brokers at once ?

basically i am trying to get data feed for nyse nasdaq dax and bse  and use my indicators , is it possible to have multiple feeds and accounts at once ? 

 
mahesh:

@sergey golubev  how are you using some many brokers accounts at once? is it possible in mt4 ? will it receive all the data feeds from all brokers at once ?

basically i am trying to get data feed for nyse nasdaq dax and bse  and use my indicators , is it possible to have multiple feeds and accounts at once ? 

I am not using them at once.
I am just using one Metatrader instance for many accounts with many brokers. Yes, I am swithing between accounts.
Why?

Because some brokers are providing the forex data only, the other brokers are providing the forex data + nyse and nasdaq, some other brokers are providing the forex + cryptocurrencies, and so on.

So, you should find the broker who are providing the data you required ...

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