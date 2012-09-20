Get quotes from another broker

Hi,

Any idea how I can get the bid and ask price from another broker?

doshur:

Hi doshur,

Read these articles :  https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/115 and https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/73

 

A DLL-free solution to communicate between MetaTrader 5 terminals using Named Pipes
A DLL-free solution to communicate between MetaTrader 5 terminals using Named Pipes
  • 2010.07.01
  • investeo
  • www.mql5.com
The article describes how to implement Interprocess Communication between MetaTrader 5 client terminals using named pipes. For the use of the named pipes, the CNamedPipes class is developed. For the test of its use and to measure the connection throughput, the tick indicator, the server and client scripts are presented. The use of named pipes is sufficient for real-time quotes.
 
onewithzachy:

Hi doshur,

Read these articles :  https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/115 and https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/73

 

Thanks...

Seems a little tough...

