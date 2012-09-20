Get quotes from another broker
doshur:
Hi,
Any idea how I can get the bid and ask price from another broker?
Thanks in advance
Hi doshur,
Read these articles : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/115 and https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/73
Thanks...
Seems a little tough...
