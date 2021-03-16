Liquidity for MetaTrader 5 from Just2Trade: 9 000+ instruments on NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE and other exchanges
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The pool of liquidity providers for MetaTrader 5 is expanding. In the wake of the brokers' interest in the platform, Just2Trade Online Ltd has released an integration solution based on the MetaTrader 5 Gateway to MetaTrader 5.
According to Just2Trade Head of Operations Evgeny Zhilin, this is a simple and convenient way to let traders directly access the world's leading exchanges, including US stock and derivatives markets. In total, the company provides access to 9 000 financial instruments: 6 000+ stocks and ETFs on the US stock market, 700+ stocks of Russian companies, RTS, MICEX, stocks and currency futures, as well as direct access to GLOBEX, EUREX, SGX and other exchanges. Besides, stocks and futures contracts on all major European and Asian exchanges are available on request.
"Just2Trade liquidity expands the abilities of the companies providing services to their clients via MetaTrader 5" — says Evgeny Zhilin. "We believe, this is the most efficient way to solve the issue of connecting to the necessary markets. Considering the continuous migration of brokers to MetaTrader 5 all over the world, we are awaiting a strong demand from institutional clients. By opening an account in our company, a broker gains access to all available instruments, while the brokerage commission is only charged when making trades. It takes 10 minutes to connect to our gateway by standard means of MetaTrader 5".