I Found My FOREX-TSD Profile And Comments on MQL5 - page 2
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And this is key article related to Metatrader 5:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.12 06:36MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
The development of MetaTrader 5 started in 2007. MetaTrader 5 was conceived as a revolutionary, multi-market platform that can run on Forex as well as on any other financial market. A lot of work has been done since then, and the result of this work is the platform that provides unlimited opportunities to traders. In this article, we will talk about all the key features of MetaTrader 5 and carry out a comparative analysis with the previous version of the trading platform.
Lol, thanks, now I am confused even more :)
Perhaps some roadmap to "Who Is Who around Metaquotes and what they do" would help me.
if you are having good business proposal to the owners/management of MetaQuotes, or you want to ask something, or you are lookinh for their help to fix something (usernames etc) so - write to the service desk
WHO IS WHO IN MQL5.COMMUNITY?
Oh thank, that is an awesome scheme, unfortunately they are not Metaquotes...
As (no doubt) you are the only person in the thread knowing exactly what is happening - will all the forex-tsd threads move to the MQL5 site? Or just some sort of selection?
if you are having good business proposal to the owners/management of MetaQuotes, or you want to ask something, or you are lookinh for their help to fix something (usernames etc) so - write to the service desk
I have pretty good business with a great help of Metaquotes products, no complaints about it. However I am not aiming to make proposals to them, just thanks:)
Oh thank you, that is an awesome scheme, I appreciate the idea of the display.
Oh thank, that is an awesome scheme, unfortunately they are not Metaquotes...
As (no doubt) you are the only person in the thread knowing exactly what is happening - will all the forex-tsd threads move to the MQL5 site? Or just some sort of selection?
I did not know.
I (as newdigital from tsd) did not visit tsd forum during the long time.
Linuxser? Same ... he was not on tsd during the many years.
Mladen? I saw him once here on mql5, besides he is doing good coding for mql5 CodeBase with good indicators.
MrTools? No idea.
You were 'under protection' of which guys (moderators/admins) on tsd? Who were admins/moderators there?
So, just ask them ... as I remember - it was one thread on tsd about "tsd forum is going to be terminated' ...
Are/were you active tsd member? If yes so why are you asking here?
Because, once upon a time in mql5, we as mql5 forum public moderators saw tsd threads which were transferred to this forum ...
I think - you should be more informed about it.
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I think - nothing was changed for us with this 'tsd-to-mql5 merging' - same forum rules, same services (Signals, Freelance, VPS, CodeBase, Market, Articles, WebTerminal) ... everything is same ... because this mql5 portal is more developed than former tsd forum sorry.
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If one day MetaQuotes buys forex-factory forum to be merged with mql5 so we can say to ff forum members/threads: "You are very welcome!"
:)
I did not know.
I (as newdigital from tsd) did not visit tsd forum during the long time.
Linuxser? Same ... he was not on tsd during the many years.
Mladen? I saw him once here on mql5, besides he is doing good coding for mql5 CodeBase with good indicators.
MrTools? No idea.
You were 'under protection' of which guys (moderators/admins) on tsd? Who were admins/moderators there?
So, just ask them ... as I remember - it was one thread on tsd about "tsd forum is going to be terminated' ...
Are/were you active tsd member? If yes so why are you asking here?
Because, once upon a time in mql5, we as mql5 forum public moderators saw tsd threads which were transferred to this forum ...
I think - you should be more informed about it.
---------------------
I think - nothing was changed for us with this 'tsd-to-mql5 merging' - same forum rules, same services (Signals, Freelance, VPS, CodeBase, Market, Articles, WebTerminal) ... everything is same ... because this mql5 portal is more developed than former tsd forum sorry.
---------------------
If one day MetaQuotes buys forex-factory forum to be merged with mql5 so we can say to ff forum members/threads: "You are very welcome!"
:)
There are some remnants in Google's cache:
...Are/were you active tsd member? If yes so why are you asking here?...
I used to be an active member, however the site changed very much during the last year, turning slowly into pure advertisement for the MQL5 site. Not sure what was behind the change, but it completely lost its former functionality and attraction.
Lost attraction? It was no any attraction.
The main attraction was the peopole/users, and moderators/admins ... . So, no any former attaction.
I used to be newdigital on tsd during the long time, and I know that tsd forum had no any good functionality in past so nothing to be loose about.
Do you remember the stories from many years ago when the former owners (not MetaQuotes) were changing webdesign once in a month? And former owners (not MetaQuotes) terminated Rent a Signal service ... did you complain to them in that time and ask their owners (not MetaQuotes) to provide road map to you? Not? :)
So, why do you care now?
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If you were not active member of tsd for the past one-two years so why do you care about tsd now?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I Found My FOREX-TSD Profile And Comments on MQL5
Ex Ovo Omnia, 2017.03.24 10:40
Lol, thanks, now I am confused even more :)
Perhaps some roadmap to "Who Is Who around Metaquotes and what they do" would help me.
So, MetaQuotes company owners/management should report to you about themselves, and if not so ... what? ... nothing?
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We (moderators on mql5 forum) are banning the members for spam and flood.
And this thread is flood and spam (means - nothing to talk about).
For information.
i am not too happy about the merge, very hard to follow in MQL5, tsd was more open ended. Can someone give me link to all posts made by legendary trader/admin of forex-tsd mr "funyoo" he had shared amazing EA's and results.. is all his post lost or gone due to this MQL5-TSD merge?
can someone find all threads started by funyoo?