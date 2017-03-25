I Found My FOREX-TSD Profile And Comments on MQL5
Just I am surprised. The forex-tsd forum seems to be merged to this one. I received no announcement.
BTW, can I control forex-tsd profile to change the nickname and the avatar? I tried the password recovery, I got recovery emails with the new password, but that does not seem to login.
I am also surprised when trying to access forex-tsd but then forwarded to this forum and
because here I am also have account hence just follow it, whether this merged with forex-tsd
Worse than that many of the links referring to other threads on Forex-TSD are missing (they simply point to mql5.com/forum) or they point to the wrong URL entirely. It makes navigating for specific information very frustrating. Can anyone enlighten us folks who might have missed the announcement? Did MQL5 purchase Forex-TSD?
Please read these Forex TSD Terms of Use carefully.
Capitalized terms used herein shall be defined as set forth in Section 1 of these Terms of Use.
1. TERMS AND DEFINITIONS
1.1 For purposes of these Terms of Use, the following terms shall have the meanings as specified below:
Please read these www.mql5.com Terms of Use carefully.
Capitalized terms used herein shall be defined as set forth in Section 1 of these Terms of Use.
1. TERMS AND DEFINITIONS
1.1 For purposes of these Terms of Use, the following terms shall have the meanings as specified below:
Terms of Use of Forex TSD Forum (cached copy available only)
Please read these Forex TSD Terms of Use carefully.
Capitalized terms used herein shall be defined as set forth in Section 1 of these Terms of Use.
1. TERMS AND DEFINITIONS
1.1 For purposes of these Terms of Use, the following terms shall have the meanings as specified below:
- "MQL5 Ltd" means the company MQL5 Ltd which is the copyright owner of the website www.forex-tsd.com.
_____________
Terms of Use of MQL5.community
Please read these www.mql5.com Terms of Use carefully.
Capitalized terms used herein shall be defined as set forth in Section 1 of these Terms of Use.
1. TERMS AND DEFINITIONS
1.1 For purposes of these Terms of Use, the following terms shall have the meanings as specified below:
- "MQL5 Ltd" means the company MQL5 Ltd which is the copyright owner of the website www.mql5.com.
Thanks. Ok, so why was Forex-TSD brought under the MQL5 banner?
Thanks. Ok, so why was Forex-TSD brought under the MQL5 banner?
That I don't know.
There hasn't been any official notification that I am aware of.
It just sort of "happened"
Thanks. Ok, so why was Forex-TSD brought under the MQL5 banner?
What do you think ? When a company (Metaquotes) buy an other company (Forex TSD), usually it's to kill a competitor, and/or to use their skills/knowledges. Certainly not to develop it.
Interesting.
Actually this is the first time I am reading Metaquotes has bought forex-tsd. In addition, I did not know MQL5 Ltd was the name of the company somehow connected to Metaquotes. I have not even noticed that the terms and condition on forex-tsd changed.And I am confused who is running this site then.
Interesting.
Actually this is the first time I am reading Metaquotes has bought forex-tsd. In addition, I did not know MQL5 Ltd was the name of the company somehow connected to Metaquotes. I have not even noticed that the terms and condition on forex-tsd changed.And I am confused who is running this site then.
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Just I am surprised. The forex-tsd forum seems to be merged to this one. I received no announcement.
BTW, can I control forex-tsd profile to change the nickname and the avatar? I tried the password recovery, I got recovery emails with the new password, but that does not seem to login.