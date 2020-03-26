USDCHF - page 9
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USDCHF is the slowest moving instrument.
USD/CHF is trading sideways but thechnical indicators on the H4 suggest further rise towards the resistance at 0.9407.
USD/CHF is gaining strength and is very close to two-month high. I expect bulls to fight the resistance at 0.9575, which will bring potential for testing 0.9600 hurdle.