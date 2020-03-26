USDCHF - page 9

New comment
 
Bears seem to be unstoppable. Next target comes at 0.9200.
 


USDCHF is the slowest moving instrument.

 

USD/CHF is trading sideways but thechnical indicators on the H4 suggest further rise towards the resistance at 0.9407.

 
Difficult to trade lately, not much going on!
 
It's moving very unpredictably this week.
 
The Swiss Franc seems to weaken. 
 

USD/CHF is gaining strength and is very close to two-month high. I expect bulls to fight the resistance at 0.9575, which will bring potential for testing 0.9600 hurdle.

 
The Swiss Franc is moving nicely this month.
 
Bulls are trying to regain 0.95 level ahead of US GDP. Next target comes at 0.9570. 
 
USD/CHF is hard to trade lately, i'm staying out for a while.
1234567891011121314
New comment