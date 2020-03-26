USDCHF - page 5
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USDCHF FOR NEXT WEEK:
TREND: SHORT
S: 0.9820 - 0.9760
R: 0.9640 - 0.9585
I think the bearish trend will get more strength.
Expecting price to move South...
USD/CHF at parity. Looks like it will keep pushing higher.
The pair is in consolidation, expecting a move above parity again.
It seems ready to go to the upside.
I got stopped out at 0.98, looking for brighter days.
As can be seen from the chart USDCHF H4, for four consecutive weeks the price has been decreasing. Each week is shown in the graph in yellow.
We can assume that next week the decline will continue. The week ends on Friday, December 1, 2017. However, it should be remembered that the traditional NonFarm is scheduled for December 8th.
Difficult pair to trade this week. Waiting on the sideline for some clear skies.
Good move to the upside. More room imo.