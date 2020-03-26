USDCHF - page 8
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The pair is aiming the 0.9425 – 0.9420 region after breaking the 2017 lows that supported well so far.
Looks like the bear run will continue.
Definitely agree.
The dollar sincs like Titanic.
Support Level & Inverted hammer
The short term indicators are neutral and suggest more range trading. On the other hand the daily indicators provide mixed signs. I think the USD/CHF will test the 0.9355-0.9335 area.