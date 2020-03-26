USDCHF - page 8

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The pair is aiming the 0.9425 – 0.9420 region after breaking the 2017 lows that supported well so far.

 
Ari Goldman:

Looks like the bear run will continue.


Definitely agree.

 

The dollar sincs like Titanic.

 
In today's Asian trading, the dollar is stable in tandem with the Swiss franc. The confidence of investors in raising the interest rates of the Federal Reserve System (FRS) in March strengthened after the January meeting.
The Swiss franc has fallen in price: USD / CHF fell by 0.24% to 0.9330.
 
Bears still run the trend and the huge selling pressure could send the pair towards 0.9220 - 0.9215 area. 
 

Support Level & Inverted hammer

USDCHF

 
The USD might try to go to higher in the coming week.
 
Staying out of this pair for now, too uncertain.
 
USD/CHF should continue it's way down most likely, it already broke medium support.
 

The short term indicators are neutral and suggest  more range trading.  On the other hand the daily indicators provide mixed signs.  I think the USD/CHF will test the 0.9355-0.9335 area.

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