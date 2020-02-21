USD/JPY Analysis - page 46
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USD/JPY remains clearly bearish in the long term and yet is developing within the downward channel that started since January 8. Today the bears paused at 108.30, just above a strong support area. With FOMC ahead this sounds reasonable.
Breakout for buy Brainwashing signal.