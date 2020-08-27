GBP/USD forecast - page 52
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Good rally on the GBPUSD. On the daily chart it has formed what it appears to be a bullihs channel and the pair may try to go and visit the 1.3000 level. If it breaks the bullish channel to the downside, then the 1.2800 level, where we can also find the 55 day EMA (purple line), could act as a support.
The British pound recorded a volatile session against the US dollar on Thursday. The currency pair opened at 1.2750 and added only 4 pips. Daily extreme values were reached at 1.2690 and 1.2794 respectively. The outlook remains neutral, with the 1.2700 and 1.3090 levels retaining a key role in the short term.
Pound / dollar had another unsettling movement yesterday. Trade signals remain neutral in the near future. The upcoming pin bar, which appeared on June 9, remains valid, but a clear break above 1.2780 is needed to confirm the bullish scenario with targets to 1.2900 - 1.3000 / 50. Immediate support is seen at 1.2725, whose breakthrough can lead to future downward pressure. But only a clear break below 1.2634 will cancel the upside-down scenario on the pin bar, with the first downside target in the 1.2500 area.
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.2700; 1.2516; 1.2360;
Resistance: 1.3090; 1.3270.
On chart H1 I observe the bullish trend has started with the green arrow and green-dots SAR. RSI is steadily rising to 60.10. I expect the pair to test the resistance level at 1.44797.
hi I'm new can someone help me