GBP/USD forecast - page 55
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Pound / dollar had a rising impulse yesterday, breaking the resistance 1.2925 after rebounding from the daily EMA 200, as seen on the daily chart. This fact closes the scenario of the downward pin bar. Expectations are up for testing the resistance of 1.3000 - 1.3050, which remains a good place to place sales with narrow stops above 1.3050. The closest support is seen at 1.2900. A clear breakthrough below this level can take the price to a neutral zone, the direction will become obscure, potentially testing 1.2850 / 15. I basically remain neutral to this pair.
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.2860; 1.2690; 1.2560;
Resistance: 1.3030; 1.3250.
Roadmap
The British pound was up against the US dollar on Friday. By the close of US trading, GBP/USD was trading at 1.3100, adding 1.24%. I believe that support is now at around 1,2808, Wednesday's low, and resistance is likely at 1.3095, the high of Friday's trading.
Not much of a movement this week. Overall bearish sentiment in the US dollar, possible upside momentum expected next week.
The British pound was up against the US dollar on Friday. By the close of US trading, GBP/USD was trading at 1.2994, gaining 0.15%. I believe that support is now at around 1.2930, Thursday's low, and resistance is likely at 1.3127, Tuesday's high.
Gbp/Usd seems limited to 1.3020/30 zone, continues showing no clear directional strength.
The British pound recorded a volatile session against the US dollar on Monday. The currency pair started at 1.2992 and the pound registered a positive performance. Eventually, the currency pair ended at 1.3027 and if the upward trend continues, we can expect a break in the first resistance at 1.3090.
Key levels to watch for:
Support: 1.2700; 1.2516; 1.2360;
Resistance: 1.3090; 1.3270.
The British pound recorded a volatile session against the US dollar on Tuesday. The currency pair opened at 1.3027 and finished just 4 pips lower. Graphics continued to grow above the creeping averages, while the relative strength index remained neutral. If the bullish trend keeps the pair will focus on the resistance at 1.3090.