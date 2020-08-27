GBP/USD forecast - page 49
The pair is almost trading flat, but still well within positive territory. Gbp/Usd remains its upward slope and found resistance around 1.2580/90 zone.
The GBP/USD pair did not make any unexpected moves this week. The pair continued to trade in the range 1.25 and 1.2370. CMP 1.2397.
GBP/USD with a resistance just broken at 1.23761 in H4
GBP/USD had a good week this week as price advanced to a high of 1.2575. Next week the pair might consolidate if there are no major news to stir the market.
GBPUSD Monthly & Weekly support and resistance
Good week for the Sterling. Maybe consolidation can be expected in the coming week and a slight correction to the downside before bulls attempt to go higher.
It seems consolidation continues, the pair stay within the range. In order to further gains, Pound needs to break above 1.29 level.
GBP/USD is having a very strong bullish rally as price advanced to a high of 1.2962. Bears might try to take it down this week.
GBP/USD continues it's way to the upside. I'm expecting 3% this week!
GBP/USD did not make any interesting moves this week. Interesting to see how the next develops.
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