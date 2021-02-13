[Strategy] Trading Binary Options With Dolly Graphics 15 Signals generated by SR/Fibo - page 3
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Download Link:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/h3f859ghwf58v5l/BinaryEasy%20Dolly%2015%20FibBreakOut.rar
After watching different youtube videos about different systems It came into my mind to try an build an binary options strategy towards CJA's (TSD) Dolly 15 system. Make an breakout strategy that everyone can visually understand. Admin, I didnt test it much, i plumb it up today and sharing here so everyone can try it off, and see how you can find it useful, improve it and make something strong together in this thread.
Rules i found as working during my tests today:
2nd Signal Type:
3rd Signal Type:
Screen Shot (in posted version MBFX timing replaced with Stochastic):
Lets see how we can turn this system into profitable for all of us, share your ideas, suggestions, even pack it in your way and share back with your modifications. Lets make something goodGreat weekend everyone!
Hello, what timeframe does this strategy works on?
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Conspiracy theorists are right with one thing: when you deal with binary options, you deal directly with your broker. The thing these people failed to understand, however, is that your broker is indifferent about whether you make money or not.
without forex there is no binary
hello samuel,
without forex there is no binary, am totally agreed with you.
Forex Trading Plays an very important role in binary distribution can for various pairs also.
Trading forex with binary options. Although they are a relatively expensive way to trade forexcompared with the leveraged spot forex trading offered by a growing number of brokers.
Forex vs Binary Options. Binary Option's main advantage over Trading Forex is the defined and limited loss that you can incur on any trade. When you buy a Binary Option you know at the start, what your maximum loss will be. It is defined by the cost of the option itself.