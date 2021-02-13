[Strategy] Trading Binary Options With Dolly Graphics 15 Signals generated by SR/Fibo - page 3

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rommark2:
Download Link:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/h3f859ghwf58v5l/BinaryEasy%20Dolly%2015%20FibBreakOut.rar

After watching different youtube videos about different systems It came into my mind to try an build an binary options strategy towards CJA's (TSD) Dolly 15 system. Make an breakout strategy that everyone can visually understand. Admin, I didnt test it much, i plumb it up today and sharing here so everyone can try it off, and see how you can find it useful, improve it and make something strong together in this thread.

Rules i found as working during my tests today:

  • We approach fibonacci green dotted line
  • We let the candle break the fibonacci line
  • We wait for Dolly tell us 100% short or long signal
  • Enter 2 minutes trade on 5 minute chart

    • 2nd Signal Type:

    • When the yellow 1-2-3 fibonacci appears
    • You wait for 161.8 approach
    • When candle getting close to 161.8 (from above for short, from under for long)
    • Let Dolly suggest 100% Long or Short, allow candle start breakthrough the 161.8 level and enter here for 2 minutes trade

    3rd Signal Type:

  • I've added SR_Dots (Support Resistance) I didnt test it but we can possibly trade those also by utilizing the Dolly suggestions when candle touch the SR for resistance or support (SR_Dots included in the rar file and are pre-set in the template, but not in the screen shot I posted in this post).

Screen Shot (in posted version MBFX timing replaced with Stochastic):

Lets see how we can turn this system into profitable for all of us, share your ideas, suggestions, even pack it in your way and share back with your modifications. Lets make something good

Great weekend everyone!

Hello, what timeframe does this strategy works on?

 
Conspiracy theorists are right with one thing: when you deal with binary options, you deal directly with your broker. The thing these people failed to understand, however, is that your broker is indifferent about whether you make money or not.forex brokers accepting us clients 2017
 
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Rose Owen:
Conspiracy theorists are right with one thing: when you deal with binary options, you deal directly with your broker. The thing these people failed to understand, however, is that your broker is indifferent about whether you make money or not.
Please explain us. If you trade directly with your broker, it is losing when you win, how can the broker be indifferent to that ?
 
 Binary trade options, is a much easier form of trading. So, if you are a binary options trader, you will not have to constantly worry on when to sell of the capital in order to avoid the market volatility. This trait of the binary trade options reduces mental stress of the traders since they are now forecasting just the development of the asset for a fixed time period.
 
without forex there is no binary
 
1.Candle approaches Fibo line from under, Dolly says 100% long so we getting ready for breakout2.Candle approaches Fibo lines from under, Dolly says 100% short, we get ready for resistance3.Candle comes from above, Dolly says 100% long, Fibo acts asResistance4.Candle comes from above, Dolly says 100% short, Fibo line acts as Breakout.
 
Samuel Akinbowale:
without forex there is no binary

hello samuel,

without forex there is no binary, am totally agreed with you.
Forex Trading Plays an very important role in binary distribution can for various pairs also.
Trading forex with binary options. Although they are a relatively expensive way to trade forexcompared with the leveraged spot forex trading offered by a growing number of brokers.
Forex vs Binary Options. Binary Option's main advantage over Trading Forex is the defined and limited loss that you can incur on any trade. When you buy a Binary Option you know at the start, what your maximum loss will be. It is defined by the cost of the option itself.

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