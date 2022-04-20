Big changes for MT4, in a few weeks - page 276

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nbtrading:
Yes, usually on weekend updates I get the same
Strange, isn't it?
 
ccjjaa :

Build 625 - same as before, heaps of warnings and the #resource code now says bmp files not supported yet the bmp files load and work in the EA so who knows certainly not MetaQuotes.

#resource "\\Images\\back.bmp" ( Written exactly how the example in the MQL4 Reference is written )

unsupported image format 'C:\Users\Cliff\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\84C3350BB894A69A9D0E8C061708DA19\MQL4\Images\back.bmp'

If it is written as #resource string " \\Images\\back.bmp"

The there are NO warnings about the file type however it does not work either by compressing the files to the ex4 so EAs can be sent to another platform/user without having to send all the image files.

I also experienced the same thing, is there any update after build 2143?

 
Biantoro Kunarto:

I also experienced the same thing, is there any update after build 2143?

Post the file, I will check. Or send by PM.
 
Alain Verleyen :
Post the file, I will check. Or send by PM.

I just sent the file by PM

 
Biantoro Kunarto:

I just sent the file by PM

I don't know what was changed, but if you open you bitmap file in Paint and save it under one of the available bitmap format it will work.
 
Alain Verleyen:
I don't know what was changed, but if you open you bitmap file in Paint and save it under one of the available bitmap format it will work.

Ok thanks

 
Alain Verleyen:
I don't know what was changed, but if you open you bitmap file in Paint and save it under one of the available bitmap format it will work.

Only work with file : 24-bit Bitmap

16 color Bitmap --- failed

256 color Bitmap -- failed

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