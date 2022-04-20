Big changes for MT4, in a few weeks - page 276
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Yes, usually on weekend updates I get the same
Build 625 - same as before, heaps of warnings and the #resource code now says bmp files not supported yet the bmp files load and work in the EA so who knows certainly not MetaQuotes.
#resource "\\Images\\back.bmp" ( Written exactly how the example in the MQL4 Reference is written )
unsupported image format 'C:\Users\Cliff\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\84C3350BB894A69A9D0E8C061708DA19\MQL4\Images\back.bmp'
If it is written as #resource string " \\Images\\back.bmp"
The there are NO warnings about the file type however it does not work either by compressing the files to the ex4 so EAs can be sent to another platform/user without having to send all the image files.
I also experienced the same thing, is there any update after build 2143?
I also experienced the same thing, is there any update after build 2143?
Post the file, I will check. Or send by PM.
I just sent the file by PM
I just sent the file by PM
I don't know what was changed, but if you open you bitmap file in Paint and save it under one of the available bitmap format it will work.
Ok thanks
I don't know what was changed, but if you open you bitmap file in Paint and save it under one of the available bitmap format it will work.
Only work with file : 24-bit Bitmap
16 color Bitmap --- failed
256 color Bitmap -- failed