Corridor SSA normalized end-pointed 2_arrows - page 5

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mladen:
Version from #37 is working (no need for any upgrade)
It works for me
 
nbtrading:
It works for me
Of course that it should work - it is new mt4 compatible
 

See attached indicators. The file with arrows I get arrows on the chart but nothing in the window (it is just blank) DLL imports are active or ticked ….The Libraries has the lib SSA.dll and kernel 32dll, also attached. I I have tried to load these onto new mt4 chart with no success I get a window bottom of chart but nothing in it

have tried a new chart with no other indicators and re down loaded the file several time still same result. Any help greatly received, I know it will be something simple thank you

 

can any body help with with question above No 43 Thank you

 
Kiwinofly:

can any body help with with question above No 43 Thank you

Do the usual MetaTrader 4 build 1090 fix - set the style to DRAW_LINE to all the buffers that need to be drawn
 

Hallo,

I have download the libSSA.dll but it still not working see attached images. it looks like kernel32.dll not kompatable.. somebody know how to fix it?


kernel32



libSSA

 

Mladen is libSSA.dll algorithm the same or very similar tradingview version?.

Anyways thanks.

tw /script/EvwNj6qE-End-Pointed-SSA-of-Normalized-Price-Corridor-Loxx/
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