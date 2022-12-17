Corridor SSA normalized end-pointed 2_arrows - page 5
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Version from #37 is working (no need for any upgrade)
It works for me
See attached indicators. The file with arrows I get arrows on the chart but nothing in the window (it is just blank) DLL imports are active or ticked ….The Libraries has the lib SSA.dll and kernel 32dll, also attached. I I have tried to load these onto new mt4 chart with no success I get a window bottom of chart but nothing in it
have tried a new chart with no other indicators and re down loaded the file several time still same result. Any help greatly received, I know it will be something simple thank you
can any body help with with question above No 43 Thank you
can any body help with with question above No 43 Thank you
Hallo,
I have download the libSSA.dll but it still not working see attached images. it looks like kernel32.dll not kompatable.. somebody know how to fix it?
Mladen is libSSA.dll algorithm the same or very similar tradingview version?.
Anyways thanks.tw /script/EvwNj6qE-End-Pointed-SSA-of-Normalized-Price-Corridor-Loxx/