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Hello guys,
Is it just me that have this issue of paid indicators and EAs that stop working after each major Windows update? They disappear from the charts and do not want to get attached to the chart. Nothing. I have to download them again from the mql5 web site. As we know there is limitation on how many times you can activate them, before I have to buy them again.
Please give me some help or advise.
Thank you
Senan F.
Hello guys,
Is it just me that have this issue of paid indicators and EAs that stop working after each major Windows update? They disappear from the charts and do not want to get attached to the chart. Nothing. I have to download them again from the mql5 web site. As we know there is limitation on how many times you can activate them, before I have to buy them again.
Please give me some help or advise.
Thank you
Senan F.
Update of Windows?
Windows 10?
or any other Windows? any other update?
If it is related to the Windows 10 updates so you can write to the service desk (for additional activation, or for any other assistance for example).
read this post about Windows 10 - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page72#comment_2633170 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators has stop working after yesterdays (11/8/2016) windows 10 update Please HELP!
Daniel Stein, 2016.08.12 10:55
Please follow these three steps:
- At first you have to delete the "old/invalid" market products in the Navigator of your terminal
- Second you restart your terminal
- Now you are able to reinstall your products with a newly generated license
Hello,
Yes, you are right I can write to Customer Service and they have already extended activations once or twice, but the Upgrades of Windows 10 keep coming up. Last time I asked again for new activation of my two robots, I was told "NO" by CS. Its been almost 2 years that I deal with this issue. So this is not a solution any longer. I have also thought of switching to MT5, but the creators of the two EA's that I use, do not have them in MT5. So here is the situation. Thank you Senan
Hello,
Yes, you are right I can write to Customer Service and they have already extended activations once or twice, but the Upgrades of Windows 10 keep coming up. Last time I asked again for new activation of my two robots, I was told "NO" by CS. Its been almost 2 years that I deal with this issue. So this is not a solution any longer. I have also thought of switching to MT5, but the creators of the two EA's that I use, do not have them in MT5. So here is the situation. Thank you Senan
service desk is the service desk ... they works based on the information.
for example - you presented no any information on your post ... nothing ... if you did not send anything to them too so they should say "NO" ...
Hello,
OK. I will sent info to them, even that there is not much I can sent. I can only comment that the EA's do not want to attach to the chart. I will open a ticket now again. Thanks Senan
Hello,
I have windows 10 version 1709 and it won't let me use 'open data folder' when inside the MT4 app. I have attached a picture to illustrate.
Does anyone have a solution?
many thanks,
Ed
Hello,
I have windows 10 version 1709 and it won't let me use 'open data folder' when inside the MT4 app. I have attached a picture to illustrate.
Does anyone have a solution?
many thanks,
Ed
I foudn this thread with some suggestion about what to do:
"This App Can't Run on Your PC"
Hello,
I have windows 10 version 1709 and it won't let me use 'open data folder' when inside the MT4 app. I have attached a picture to illustrate.
Does anyone have a solution?
many thanks,
Ed
Besides, you can open MetaEditor and click on Open Common Data Folder to see the path to the folder.
Good day traders;
I don't know if am in the right place but my MT4 keeps crashing - I have a custom built PC CPU latest and newswest processors motherboard lots of RAM Memmory everything designed for trading - I don't understand why the crashing occurs frequently
I saved all the files in the "Open data Folder" section on my desktop so I could delete the MT 4 platform and re-downloaded it again from my brokers site - to my surprise the newly downloaded MT4 came with everything I had like my old MT4 - it's not supposed to do that, this this has no memory - it's supposed to be like brand new with just the standard indicators etc
Please some expert there may have the answer ???
Good day;
Just a simple hon est to goodness question
Just to clarify please if we purchase stuff here or download free stuff, is there a guarantee that it's safe here without any viruses and such etc
A lot of people are advertising free stuff like indicators and EA's here or stuff that is paid BUT is it safe
Just to clarify please
Thanks and Sincerely