"This App Can't Run on Your PC"
Retarded Windows can't open it's own file explorer. Install this (64 bit):
Then open it and find C:/Users/<your name>/AppData/Roaming/MetaQuotes/Terminal/
For every MetaTrader installed on your PC there should be a weird name folder there. That is what opens on File/Open Data Folder
- www.7-zip.org
Retarded Windows can't open it's own file explorer. Install this (64 bit):
https://www.7-zip.org/
Then open it and find C:/Users/<your name>/AppData/Roaming/MetaQuotes/Terminal/
For every MetaTrader installed on your PC there should be a weird name folder there. That is what opens on File/Open Data Folder
I tried what you suggested, but no AppData folder was visible when opening in the .exe file. I searched in Windows 10 for %appdata% and it came up through the search menu. I thought maybe it was hidden otherwise, and when I tried to sort out if I could then browse my way to it, the <your name> folder, as well as the whole Users folder, managed to go missing. I don't know where it's gone, or wtf happened. Going to contact Windows to try to get that back, I guess. Then I will try what you mentioned again, but AppData wasn't one of those options.
Thanks.
I tried what you suggested, but no AppData folder was visible when opening in the .exe file. I searched in Windows 10 for %appdata% and it came up through the search menu. I thought maybe it was hidden otherwise, and when I tried to sort out if I could then browse my way to it, the <your name> folder, as well as the whole Users folder, managed to go missing. I don't know where it's gone, or wtf happened. Going to contact Windows to try to get that back, I guess. Then I will try what you mentioned again, but AppData wasn't one of those options.
Thanks.
Update. Fixed my issue with the Users folder. Can you please further explain what I am to do with the .exe file that you suggested that I download? I installed it in the folder that you suggested, but it did not solve the problem of not being able to Open Data Folder.
Nick
What is you MT4 version? Did you try running the terminal under administrator account? Did you try running it with /portable key in the command line?
I believe it is Version 4.00 Build 1090.
I am the current administrator account, and I would preferably not need to create a new account and migrate all my stuff over.
I don't know what /portable key in the command line means. Sorry, I'm not entirely savvy.
Nick
I believe it is Version 4.00 Build 1090.
I am the current administrator account, and I would preferably not need to create a new account and migrate all my stuff over.
I don't know what /portable key in the command line means. Sorry, I'm not entirely savvy.
Nick
Hello all,
I just downloaded MT4 on my PC running Windows 10 - Version 10.0.16299 - Build 16299.
I'm trying the basic task of adding expert indicators, which requires that I go to File > Open Data Folder. However, when doing so, I get an error stating "This App Can't Run on Your PC" with a suggestion that I talk to the software provider. I've sent a question to MQL5.com, and they told me it's a Windows issue. I contacted Microsoft, and they told me to un/reinstall, which I did, and then told me that it's a software issues and not their problem.
Has anyone experienced this? I'm just getting started in trading and I don't want any roadblocks preventing me from using the tools that should be available to all of us.
Thank you,
Nick
I had the same issue with MT5.
After trying many things unuccesfully, I launched Microsoft system fix utility, as suggested on MS forum:
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/windows_10-power/this-app-cant-run-on-your-pc/d4869176-98fa-45b7-baf9-23c083335148
I opened a Command Prompt as administrator and ran "sfc /scannow", rebooted and now everything works again, with File Explorer being correctly launched again.
- answers.microsoft.com
Hello all,
I just downloaded MT4 on my PC running Windows 10 - Version 10.0.16299 - Build 16299.
I'm trying the basic task of adding expert indicators, which requires that I go to File > Open Data Folder. However, when doing so, I get an error stating "This App Can't Run on Your PC" with a suggestion that I talk to the software provider. I've sent a question to MQL5.com, and they told me it's a Windows issue. I contacted Microsoft, and they told me to un/reinstall, which I did, and then told me that it's a software issues and not their problem.
Has anyone experienced this? I'm just getting started in trading and I don't want any roadblocks preventing me from using the tools that should be available to all of us.
Thank you,
Nick
OPen Windows PoweShell(administry). run sfc /scannow
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Hello all,
I just downloaded MT4 on my PC running Windows 10 - Version 10.0.16299 - Build 16299.
I'm trying the basic task of adding expert indicators, which requires that I go to File > Open Data Folder. However, when doing so, I get an error stating "This App Can't Run on Your PC" with a suggestion that I talk to the software provider. I've sent a question to MQL5.com, and they told me it's a Windows issue. I contacted Microsoft, and they told me to un/reinstall, which I did, and then told me that it's a software issues and not their problem.
Has anyone experienced this? I'm just getting started in trading and I don't want any roadblocks preventing me from using the tools that should be available to all of us.
Thank you,
Nick