"This App Can't Run on Your PC"

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Hello all,

I just downloaded MT4 on my PC running Windows 10 - Version 10.0.16299 - Build 16299. 

I'm trying the basic task of adding expert indicators, which requires that I go to File > Open Data Folder. However, when doing so, I get an error stating "This App Can't Run on Your PC" with a suggestion that I talk to the software provider. I've sent a question to MQL5.com, and they told me it's a Windows issue. I contacted Microsoft, and they told me to un/reinstall, which I did, and then told me that it's a software issues and not their problem. 

Has anyone experienced this? I'm just getting started in trading and I don't want any roadblocks preventing me from using the tools that should be available to all of us. 

Thank you,

Nick




 

Retarded Windows can't open it's own file explorer. Install this (64 bit):

https://www.7-zip.org/

Then open it and find C:/Users/<your name>/AppData/Roaming/MetaQuotes/Terminal/

For every MetaTrader installed on your PC there should be a weird name folder there. That is what opens on File/Open Data Folder

7-Zip
  • www.7-zip.org
7-Zip is a file archiver with a high compression ratio. Download 7-Zip 18.05 (2018-04-30) for Windows: Link Type Windows Size License 7-Zip is free software with open source. The most of the code is under the GNU LGPL license. Some parts of the code are under the BSD 3-clause License. Also there is unRAR license restriction for some parts of...
 
kypa:

Retarded Windows can't open it's own file explorer. Install this (64 bit):

https://www.7-zip.org/

Then open it and find C:/Users/<your name>/AppData/Roaming/MetaQuotes/Terminal/

For every MetaTrader installed on your PC there should be a weird name folder there. That is what opens on File/Open Data Folder

I tried what you suggested, but no AppData folder was visible when opening in the .exe file. I searched in Windows 10 for %appdata% and it came up through the search menu. I thought maybe it was hidden otherwise, and when I tried to sort out if I could then browse my way to it, the <your name> folder, as well as the whole Users folder, managed to go missing. I don't know where it's gone, or wtf happened. Going to contact Windows to try to get that back, I guess. Then I will try what you mentioned again, but AppData wasn't one of those options. 

Thanks.

 
AnjlTrading:

I tried what you suggested, but no AppData folder was visible when opening in the .exe file. I searched in Windows 10 for %appdata% and it came up through the search menu. I thought maybe it was hidden otherwise, and when I tried to sort out if I could then browse my way to it, the <your name> folder, as well as the whole Users folder, managed to go missing. I don't know where it's gone, or wtf happened. Going to contact Windows to try to get that back, I guess. Then I will try what you mentioned again, but AppData wasn't one of those options. 

Thanks.

@kypa 

Update. Fixed my issue with the Users folder. Can you please further explain what I am to do with the .exe file that you suggested that I download? I installed it in the folder that you suggested, but it did not solve the problem of not being able to Open Data Folder.


Nick

 
What is you MT4 version? Did you try running the terminal under administrator account? Did you try running it with /portable key in the command line?
 
Stanislav Korotky:
What is you MT4 version? Did you try running the terminal under administrator account? Did you try running it with /portable key in the command line?

I believe it is Version 4.00 Build 1090. 


I am the current administrator account, and I would preferably not need to create a new account and migrate all my stuff over. 

I don't know what /portable key in the command line means. Sorry, I'm not entirely savvy. 


Nick

 
AnjlTrading:

I believe it is Version 4.00 Build 1090. 


I am the current administrator account, and I would preferably not need to create a new account and migrate all my stuff over. 

I don't know what /portable key in the command line means. Sorry, I'm not entirely savvy. 


Nick


Hi Nick I have the same "this app can't run on your PC" when trying to open the data folder.  Did you find a Fix? The above thread doesn't seem to resolve things?
 
AnjlTrading:

Hello all,

I just downloaded MT4 on my PC running Windows 10 - Version 10.0.16299 - Build 16299. 

I'm trying the basic task of adding expert indicators, which requires that I go to File > Open Data Folder. However, when doing so, I get an error stating "This App Can't Run on Your PC" with a suggestion that I talk to the software provider. I've sent a question to MQL5.com, and they told me it's a Windows issue. I contacted Microsoft, and they told me to un/reinstall, which I did, and then told me that it's a software issues and not their problem. 

Has anyone experienced this? I'm just getting started in trading and I don't want any roadblocks preventing me from using the tools that should be available to all of us. 

Thank you,

Nick




Try repairing your windows 10 installation or reinstalling 
 
I am suffering with the same issue. There is a workaround though by going into the Meta Editor.
 

I had the same issue with MT5.
After trying many things unuccesfully, I launched Microsoft system fix utility, as suggested on MS forum:
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/windows_10-power/this-app-cant-run-on-your-pc/d4869176-98fa-45b7-baf9-23c083335148


I opened a Command Prompt as administrator and ran "sfc /scannow", rebooted and now everything works again, with File Explorer being correctly launched again.

This app can't run on your pc
This app can't run on your pc
  • answers.microsoft.com
Faulty or corrupted registry keys may also prevent apps from running on your PC.  If ‘This app can’t run on your PC’ keeps popping up, the simplest way to repair your registry is to use a dedicated tool, such as CCleaner. Don’t forget to first backup your registry in case anything goes wrong. You can also use Microsoft’s System File...
 
AnjlTrading:

Hello all,

I just downloaded MT4 on my PC running Windows 10 - Version 10.0.16299 - Build 16299. 

I'm trying the basic task of adding expert indicators, which requires that I go to File > Open Data Folder. However, when doing so, I get an error stating "This App Can't Run on Your PC" with a suggestion that I talk to the software provider. I've sent a question to MQL5.com, and they told me it's a Windows issue. I contacted Microsoft, and they told me to un/reinstall, which I did, and then told me that it's a software issues and not their problem. 

Has anyone experienced this? I'm just getting started in trading and I don't want any roadblocks preventing me from using the tools that should be available to all of us. 

Thank you,

Nick




OPen Windows PoweShell(administry). run sfc /scannow

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