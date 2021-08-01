Traders Dynamic Index - convert mql4 to mql5 - page 2
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Hi Sergey,
On the pictures above that Mladen and you have posted I see the Bollinger Bands, RSI and one MA merged into getting the TDI. But below where you explain the settings with pictures attached, you list two MA's, one with 2, the other with 7 period. Why did you list two MA's if the TDI has only one? And, if I only need to use one of them, which one should it be, the 2 or 7 period?
Thanks, Attila
There are two averages and you see only the averages and the Bollinger bands :)
What you never see in TDI is the RSI itself - see the picture :
What you thought is the RSI is the fast sma (RSI is never seen in the TDI - only the smoothed - averaged - value of the RSI is displayed). Green line there is the fast average, red line is the slow average - the same as in TDI
Hi,
Sorry for not understanding ( I am a beginner trader), but in your picture I also see only 5 lines. The Bollinger Band (three dashed lines), a green and a red line = 5 lines. However, under it, in the instruction I see one RSI and two MA's = 3 lines. Plus, the Bollinger Bands = 3 lines. Altogether 6 lines. So, what I want to say is that when I construct the TDI by merging the indicators together, then I have an extra line that does not show in your pictures, either Mladen's or yours. I am doing something wrong, but I don't know what. I attached a picture below.
Thanks for your swift response,
Attila
Hi,
Sorry for not understanding ( I am a beginner trader), but in your picture I also see only 5 lines. The Bollinger Band (three dashed lines), a green and a red line = 5 lines. However, under it, in the instruction I see one RSI and two MA's = 3 lines. Plus, the Bollinger Bands = 3 lines. Altogether 6 lines. So, what I want to say is that when I construct the TDI by merging the indicators together, then I have an extra line that does not show in your pictures, either Mladen's or yours. I am doing something wrong, but I don't know what. I attached a picture below.
Thanks for your swift response,
Attila
Attila
Check the post previous to your post
Attila
Re: Check the post previous to your post
Hi Mladen,
Finally, I got it. As I understand, when the RSI's style is adjusted to NONE, then it becomes invisible. I reckon it's there, but it's not visible. So, we are using only the "box" and the levels (30,50,70) of RSI, but there is no other need for it?
Thank you very much, hvala lepo
Attila
Hi Mladen,
Finally, I got it. As I understand, when the RSI's style is adjusted to NONE, then it becomes invisible. I reckon it's there, but it's not visible. So, we are using only the "box" and the levels (30,50,70) of RSI, but there is no other need for it?
Thanks you very much, hvala lepo
Attila
Attila
Yes, that is exactly how it works
Udv :)
Attila
Yes, that is exactly how it works
Udv :)
HI, Mladen (and everyone else) Thanks for posting the tutorial on how to manually combine indicators to make your own TDI. There's more than one version for MT5 floating around right now.
But None of them have alerts like the old "TDI Green Red Alerts Mod" version for MT4. I've been trying to add at least a popup+sound alert to a TDI indicator for the last week (I've never coded anything) to no avail.
I'm trying to get it to notify whenever the RSI Price line crosses the trade signal line, as well as when it crosses the market base line. I've finally gotten it to go through debugging/compiling, but it still won't give alerts.
Could you, or anyone, please tell me what I'm doing wrong?
Thanks!
Merci pour ce modèle TDI MT5 @Mladen Rakic
Hello, can you help me download TDI on my mt5 application please
Use one of those templates (attached) to receive TDI.