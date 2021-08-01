Traders Dynamic Index - convert mql4 to mql5 - page 2

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aMagMa:

Hi Sergey,

On the pictures above that Mladen and you have posted I see the Bollinger Bands, RSI and one MA merged into getting the TDI. But below where you explain the settings with pictures attached, you list two MA's, one with 2, the other with 7 period. Why did you list two MA's if the TDI has only one? And, if I only need to use one of them, which one should it be, the 2 or 7 period?

Thanks, Attila


There are two averages and you see only the averages and the Bollinger bands :)

What you never see in TDI is the RSI itself - see the picture :


What you thought is the RSI is the fast sma (RSI is never seen in the TDI - only the smoothed - averaged - value of the RSI is displayed). Green line there is the fast average, red line is the slow average - the same as in TDI

 

Hi,

Sorry for not understanding ( I am a beginner trader), but in your picture I also see only 5 lines. The Bollinger Band (three dashed lines), a green and a red line = 5 lines. However, under it, in the instruction I see one RSI and two MA's = 3 lines. Plus, the Bollinger Bands = 3 lines. Altogether 6 lines. So, what I want to say is that when I construct the TDI by merging the indicators together, then I have an extra line that does not show in your pictures, either Mladen's or yours. I am doing something wrong, but I don't know what. I attached a picture below.

Thanks for your swift response,

Attila

Files:
TDI_wannabe.png  68 kb
 
aMagMa:

Hi,

Sorry for not understanding ( I am a beginner trader), but in your picture I also see only 5 lines. The Bollinger Band (three dashed lines), a green and a red line = 5 lines. However, under it, in the instruction I see one RSI and two MA's = 3 lines. Plus, the Bollinger Bands = 3 lines. Altogether 6 lines. So, what I want to say is that when I construct the TDI by merging the indicators together, then I have an extra line that does not show in your pictures, either Mladen's or yours. I am doing something wrong, but I don't know what. I attached a picture below.

Thanks for your swift response,

Attila

Attila

Check the post previous to your post

 
Mladen Rakic:

Attila

Re: Check the post previous to your post

Hi Mladen,

Finally, I got it. As I understand, when the RSI's style is adjusted to NONE, then it becomes invisible. I reckon it's there, but it's not visible. So, we are using only the "box" and the levels (30,50,70) of RSI, but there is no other need for it?

Thank you very much, hvala lepo

Attila

 
aMagMa:

Hi Mladen,

Finally, I got it. As I understand, when the RSI's style is adjusted to NONE, then it becomes invisible. I reckon it's there, but it's not visible. So, we are using only the "box" and the levels (30,50,70) of RSI, but there is no other need for it?

Thanks you very much, hvala lepo

Attila

Attila

Yes, that is exactly how it works

Udv :)

 
Mladen Rakic:

Attila

Yes, that is exactly how it works

Udv :)


HI, Mladen (and everyone else)  Thanks for posting the tutorial on how to manually combine indicators to make your own TDI.  There's more than one version for MT5 floating around right now.


But None of them have alerts like the old "TDI Green Red Alerts Mod" version for MT4.   I've been trying to add at least a popup+sound alert to a TDI indicator for the last week (I've never coded anything) to no avail.   

I'm trying to get it to notify whenever the RSI Price line crosses the trade signal line, as well as when it crosses the market base line.  I've finally gotten it to go through debugging/compiling, but it still won't give alerts.


Could you, or anyone, please tell me what I'm doing wrong?

Thanks!


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|Based on TradersDynamicIndex.mq4 by Dean Malone                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2015, www.EarnForex.com"
#property link      "http://www.earnforex.com/"
#property version   "1.01"

#property description "Shows trend direction, strength, and volatility."
#property description "Green line  - RSI Price line."
#property description "Red line    - Trade Signal line."
#property description "Blue lines  - Volatility Band."
#property description "Yellow line - Market Base line."

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_plots   5
#property indicator_level1 32
#property indicator_level2 50
#property indicator_level3 68
#property indicator_levelcolor clrDimGray
#property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT
#property indicator_levelwidth 1
#property indicator_color1 clrMediumBlue
#property indicator_label1 "VB High"
#property indicator_type1  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_width1 1
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color2 clrYellow
#property indicator_label2 "Market Base Line"
#property indicator_type2  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_width2 2
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color3 clrMediumBlue
#property indicator_label3 "VB Low"
#property indicator_type3  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_width3 1
#property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color4 clrGreen
#property indicator_label4 "RSI Price Line"
#property indicator_type4  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_width4 2
#property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_color5 clrRed
#property indicator_label5 "Trade Signal Line"
#property indicator_type5  DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_width5 2
#property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID

input int RSI_Period = 13; // RSI_Period: 8-25
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE RSI_Price = PRICE_CLOSE;
input int Volatility_Band = 34; // Volatility_Band: 20-40
input double StdDev = 1.6185; // Standard Deviations: 1-3
input int RSI_Price_Line = 2;      
input ENUM_MA_METHOD RSI_Price_Type = MODE_SMA;
input int Trade_Signal_Line = 7;   
input ENUM_MA_METHOD Trade_Signal_Type = MODE_SMA;
input bool EnableNativeAlerts = true;

double RSIBuf[], UpZone[], MdZone[], DnZone[], MaBuf[], MbBuf[];

int MaxPeriod = 0;

int AlertPlayedonCandle = 0;

int RSI_handle;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, "TDI(" + IntegerToString(RSI_Period) + "," + IntegerToString(Volatility_Band) + "," + IntegerToString(RSI_Price_Line) + "," + IntegerToString(Trade_Signal_Line) +  ")");

   SetIndexBuffer(0, UpZone, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1, MdZone, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, DnZone, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3, MaBuf, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(4, MbBuf, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(5, RSIBuf, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(UpZone, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MdZone, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(DnZone, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MaBuf, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MbBuf, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(RSIBuf, true);
   
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(2, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(3, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(4, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);

   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, Digits());
   
        RSI_handle = iRSI(Symbol(), Period(), RSI_Period, RSI_Price);

   MaxPeriod = Volatility_Band + RSI_Period;

   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MaxPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MaxPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MaxPeriod);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(3, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MaxPeriod + RSI_Price_Line);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(4, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, MaxPeriod + Trade_Signal_Line);
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Traders Dynamic Index                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double& price[]
)
{
   double MA, RSI[];
   ArrayResize(RSI, Volatility_Band);

   int i;
   int counted_bars = prev_calculated;

   // Too few bars to work with.
   if (rates_total < MaxPeriod) return(0);

   i = rates_total - counted_bars;
   if (i > rates_total - MaxPeriod - 1) i = rates_total - MaxPeriod - 1;
 
        int RSI_bars = CopyBuffer(RSI_handle, 0, 0, rates_total, RSIBuf);
        if (RSI_bars == -1) return(0);
        
        // Calculate BB on RSI.
   while (i >= 0) 
   {
      MA = 0;
      for (int x = i; x < i + Volatility_Band; x++)
      {
         RSI[x - i] = RSIBuf[x];
         MA += RSIBuf[x] / Volatility_Band;
      }
      double SD = StdDev * StDev(RSI, Volatility_Band);
      UpZone[i] = MA + SD;
      DnZone[i] = MA - SD;
      MdZone[i] = (UpZone[i] + DnZone[i]) / 2;
   
        i--;
   }

   i = rates_total - counted_bars;
   if (i > rates_total - MaxPeriod - 1) i = rates_total - MaxPeriod - 1;
 
   // Calculate MAs of RSI.
   while (i >= 0)
   {
      MaBuf[i] = iMAOnArray(RSIBuf, 0, RSI_Price_Line, 0, RSI_Price_Type, i);
      MbBuf[i] = iMAOnArray(RSIBuf, 0, Trade_Signal_Line, 0, Trade_Signal_Type, i);
        
        i--;
   }
   
   if ((MaBuf[0] > MbBuf[0]) && (EnableNativeAlerts == true) && (AlertPlayedonCandle != 0)) 
   {
      Alert("SellAlert");
      PlaySound("alert.wav");
      AlertPlayedonCandle = rates_total;
   }
   if ((MaBuf[0] > MdZone[0]) && (EnableNativeAlerts == true) && (AlertPlayedonCandle != 0))
   {
      Alert("Strong Sell Alert");
      PlaySound("alert.wav");
      AlertPlayedonCandle = rates_total;
   } 
   if ((MaBuf[0] < MdZone[0]) && (EnableNativeAlerts == true) && (AlertPlayedonCandle != 0))
   {
      Alert("Strong Buy Alert");
      PlaySound("alert.wav");
      AlertPlayedonCandle = rates_total;
   }
   if ((MaBuf[0] < MbBuf[0]) && (EnableNativeAlerts == true) && (AlertPlayedonCandle != 0))
   {
      Alert("Buy Alert");
      PlaySound("alert.wav");
      AlertPlayedonCandle = rates_total;
   }
   return(rates_total);
}

// Standard Deviation function.
double StDev(double& Data[], int Per)
{
        return(MathSqrt(Variance(Data, Per)));
}

// Math Variance function.
double Variance(double& Data[], int Per)
{
        double sum = 0, ssum = 0;
        for (int i = 0; i < Per; i++)
        {
                sum += Data[i];
                ssum += MathPow(Data[i], 2);
        }
        return((ssum * Per - sum * sum) / (Per * (Per - 1)));
}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Based on http://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81                      |
//| Simplified SMA calculation.                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double iMAOnArray(double &Array[], int total, int iMAPeriod, int ma_shift, ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method, int Shift)
{
        double buf[];
        if ((total > 0) && (total <= iMAPeriod)) return(0);
        if (total == 0) total = ArraySize(Array);
        if (ArrayResize(buf, total) < 0) return(0);
        
        switch(ma_method)
        {
                // Simplified SMA. No longer works with ma_shift parameter.
                case MODE_SMA:
                {
                        double sum = 0;
                        for (int i = Shift; i < Shift + iMAPeriod; i++)
                                sum += Array[i] / iMAPeriod;
                        return(sum);
                }
                case MODE_EMA:
                {
                        double pr = 2.0 / (iMAPeriod + 1);
                        int pos = total - 2;
                        while (pos >= 0)
                        {
                                if (pos == total - 2) buf[pos + 1] = Array[pos + 1];
                                buf[pos] = Array[pos] * pr + buf[pos + 1] * (1 - pr);
                                pos--;
                        }
                        return(buf[Shift + ma_shift]);
                }
                case MODE_SMMA:
                {
                        double sum = 0;
                        int i, k, pos;
                        pos = total - iMAPeriod;
                        while (pos >= 0)
                        {
                                if (pos == total - iMAPeriod)
                                {
                                        for (i = 0, k = pos; i < iMAPeriod; i++, k++)
                                        {
                                                sum += Array[k];
                                                buf[k] = 0;
                                        }
                                }
                                else sum = buf[pos + 1] * (iMAPeriod - 1) + Array[pos];
                                buf[pos] = sum / iMAPeriod;
                                pos--;
                        }
                        return(buf[Shift + ma_shift]);
                }
                case MODE_LWMA:
                {
                        double sum = 0.0, lsum = 0.0;
                        double price;
                        int i, weight = 0, pos = total - 1;
                        for (i = 1; i <= iMAPeriod; i++, pos--)
                        {
                                price = Array[pos];
                                sum += price * i;
                                lsum += price;
                                weight += i;
                        }
                        pos++;
                        i = pos + iMAPeriod;
                        while (pos >= 0)
                        {
                                buf[pos] = sum / weight;
                                if (pos == 0) break;
                                pos--;
                                i--;
                                price = Array[pos];
                                sum = sum - lsum + price * iMAPeriod;
                                lsum -= Array[i];
                                lsum += price;
                        }
                        return(buf[Shift + ma_shift]);
                }
                default: return(0);
        }
        return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Than you for this TDI MT5 template @Mladen Rakic
 
Rétin Obi :
Merci pour ce modèle TDI MT5 @Mladen Rakic
Hello, can you help me download TDI on my mt5 application please
 
Hauklin93:
Hello, can you help me download TDI on my mt5 application please

Use one of those templates (attached) to receive TDI.

Files:
tdi.tpl  7 kb
tdi1.tpl  7 kb
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