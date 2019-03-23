Metatrader known bugs ... - page 114
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Dear mladen its strange to me to see the situation in my mt4, i am unable to attach more that one chart at a time, even though in profile / defalut folder contains 4 Char windows , please help what to do
hi guys. does anyone know how to fix the terminal so that the market displays the normal options for indicators. im not sure how it changed to this but iv tried uninstalling and reinstalling but unsuccessful. image attached
1. Try to fill Community tab with your forum login/pass and restart Metatrader:
2. Internet Explorer 8 or higher should be installed on computer for the Market to be worked in Metatrader.
3. If it does not help so you can look at two posts about how the other people fixed the similar issue:
Market Tab Error, show a blank page and missing option
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/170760#comment_4177231 and
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/71467/page2#comment_9026436