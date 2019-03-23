Metatrader known bugs ... - page 114

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It seems that there are issues with the latest mt5 upgrade - if you can, avoid it (make a backup before allowing it in any case)
 
Dear mladen  its strange to me to see the situation in my mt4, i am unable to attach more that one chart at a time, even though in   profile / defalut   folder  contains 4  Char windows  , please help what to do 
 
forexislife:
Dear mladen  its strange to me to see the situation in my mt4, i am unable to attach more that one chart at a time, even though in   profile / defalut   folder  contains 4  Char windows  , please help what to do 
If you installed metatrader somewhere in the program files folder, try copying it to some other drive/folder and starting the terminal from there
 
hi guys.  does anyone know how to fix the terminal so that the market displays the normal options for indicators. im not sure how it changed to this but iv tried uninstalling and reinstalling but unsuccessful. image attached
Files:
screen.PNG  21 kb
 
tonyhammond:
hi guys.  does anyone know how to fix the terminal so that the market displays the normal options for indicators. im not sure how it changed to this but iv tried uninstalling and reinstalling but unsuccessful. image attached

1. Try to fill Community tab with your forum login/pass and restart Metatrader:


2. Internet Explorer 8 or higher should be installed on computer for the Market to be worked in Metatrader.

3. If it does not help so you can look at two posts about how the other people fixed the similar issue:

Market Tab Error, show a blank page and missing option
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/170760#comment_4177231 and
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/71467/page2#comment_9026436

Market Tab Error, show a blank page and missing option
Market Tab Error, show a blank page and missing option
  • 2017.02.21
  • www.mql5.com
Help anyone experience this? MT4 market tab is error , blank page and no option Expert, Indicator, Utilities, even my purchase is blank...
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