Using CCI to Make a Living Off Forex - page 33
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One indicator to use if you fancy cci.
repaints
Is this the one you are looking for?
Hello friend
I want you to do me a favor, my EA is
not very easy to use, until now lose money. I want
you to change it for me. I'll pay you. I know you're
good at the program, so I want someone to change it
for me. The EA will not automatically reverse, and
so on the disk can also be. Is not reversed, it will
only, not order, hope you help me to change. Thank
you
Hi Mladen,
Need a help in solving the indicator buffer value.
I have a all time display indicator, but need to replace time value with other indicator buffer value.
There are two different buffer value.
Please refer the below indicator snapshot.
Thanks and Regards.
Advantage of this strategy over others:
1) Easy and obvious identification of trends and low momentum markets
2) No more over trading!
3) Quality trades with probability on your side!
4) Market strength analyzed by multi timeframes, USD strength, and correlations
5)Alerts on pair momentum so no more waiting in front of your screen
Rules of the strategy:
Attached are 4 indicators. Two are trend displays which show all timeframes on all correlated pairs for Non Lag MA and CCI periods of 25 and 50, ASI, which shows true market trendline breaks without spikes or false breakouts to confuse you, and the visible on chart non lag ma.
Settings for CCI Trend Display should be set to CCI 25 and 50 with current candle on True, unless you prefer for some reason to only see the strength of the previous candle. I like to see the realtime market strength and trade that, so I set it to current candle.
Settings for Non Lag Trend Display should be set to Length at 30 and PCT Filter at 0.25
The smaller period CCI of 8 and 14 were too small and didn't work well with the Non lag to filter out market moves.
The 30 Length Non lag along with the double CCI work much better and catch larger moves in the market filtering out many small ones that are not as trade able.
Both Trend Displays made by Altoronto.
This strategy is very visual which give all the information you need through arrows.
For a purchase order: Up Arrow on 15 Min-1 HR on both trend Displays on all pairs except USD CHF which should be all down
AU/USD- Up Arrow
NZD/USD Up Arrow
EU/USD Up Arrow
GU/USD Up Arrow
USD/CHF Down or UP Arrow across the board
Sell Order- USDCHF can be trending up or down with the other pairs, but has to be trending strongly, so all arrows follow direction across the board. (STOP LOSS IS 2 Times the Value of the 14 Period ATR)
(Trade in the direction of 4 HR)- If 4 HR is sideways, then don't trade that pair until its direction aligns with other pairs on 4 HR timeframe. Then you may take trades in that direction safely.
(Note: If most trend display arrows are up except 2 or 3 time frames across all pairs are sideways or down, then make the trade because the momentum is there. The other pairs will align. 2 or 3 unaligned arrows are allowed on both the CCI and Non Lag trend display.
Bonus- For the Trend line trader who wants extra confirmation
I have also attached the ASI indicator. It stands for Accumulative Swing Index.
This indicator is great for finding the true market level without the spikes, or false breakouts on any time frame. Only make trades in the 4 hr main trend, and you can even wait for multi pair trend line breaks to make a trade on smaller timeframes. Dont go crazy drawing trendlines, just focus on the immediate S/R, such as possible point on where the pair might revers, a trendline break for confirmation, and a trendline for following the pair in trend. And confirm the trendline break or bounce of s/r level by the multi pair correlated Non Lag MA and CCI trend displays.
how to use it as i have downloaded all the files whenever i try to attach to my chrts nothings comes?
how to use it as i have downloaded all the files whenever i try to attach to my chrts nothings comes?
It was 7 years ago,with old builds of Metatrader 4.
Seems it should be improved/fixed for new MT4 builds.