Mandarine EAs mods - page 62
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Would you please inform me what are the profitable pairs? and what are the risky one?
Best to check this thread, also from what i have heard GBPJPY on M30 timeframe doing pretty good.
AuroraUsa:
Would you please inform me what are the profitable pairs?
and what are the risky one?
Updated regular Mandarine EA with fib filter option to work on new mt4. Need the T3 Basic new in your indicators folder for the EA to work.
Thanks MrTools.
ND
Updated regular Mandarine EA with fib filter option to work on new mt4. Need the T3 Basic new in your indicators folder for the EA to work.
Thank.
But it just opens an order and stays there. Order does not continue to open?
Thank.
But it just opens an order and stays there. Order does not continue to open?
It's not a martingale, it just opens one order at a time.
Hi friends,
What's the problem?
Are you getting any errors in the terminal tab.
It's not a martingale, it just opens one order at a time.
Hi William,
Yes I know it's not martingale.
I will do more detailed backtests again and report the end result.
Maybe I might be making bad choices on tf and pair!
What is ideal TF and compatible pairs?
Hi William,I'm testing this EA. Do you want to change the stop position of this EA? This EA's stop is too big. It's dangerous.
If using daily time frame for the range time frame, the stop loss is determined by a percentage of the daily range, for a tighter stop loss try lowering the range stop loss less than 1 but you don't want it to close to give the pair room to move.You can even try lowering the range time frameto tighten up your stop loss.