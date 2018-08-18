Mandarine EAs mods - page 62

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Would you please inform me what are the profitable pairs? and what are the risky one?
 
AuroraUsa:
Would you please inform me what are the profitable pairs? and what are the risky one?

Best to check this thread, also from what i have heard GBPJPY on M30 timeframe doing pretty good.

 

AuroraUsa:
Would you please inform me what are the profitable pairs?

and what are the risky one?

  1. All of them.
  2. All of them.
 
William Snyder:
Updated regular Mandarine EA with fib filter option to work on new mt4. Need the T3 Basic new in your indicators folder for the EA to work.

Thanks MrTools.

ND

 
William Snyder:
Updated regular Mandarine EA with fib filter option to work on new mt4. Need the T3 Basic new in your indicators folder for the EA to work.

Thank.
But it just opens an order and stays there. Order does not continue to open?

 
alberto:

Thank.
But it just opens an order and stays there. Order does not continue to open?

It's not a martingale, it just opens one order at a time.

 
alberto:
Hi friends,
The following mandirine EA does not work, although the indicators it need are present. 
Also there is not a "_" marks already between the indicator names. So names already have empty spaces (" ") between them (!)

What's the problem?

Are you getting any errors in the terminal tab.

 
William Snyder:

It's not a martingale, it just opens one order at a time.

Hi William,

Yes I know it's not martingale.
I will do more detailed backtests again and report the end result.

Maybe I might be making bad choices on tf and pair!
What is ideal TF and compatible pairs?

 
Hi William,1I'm testing this EA. Do you want to change the stop position of this EA? This EA's stop is too big. It's dangerous.
 
chinajohn:
Hi William,I'm testing this EA. Do you want to change the stop position of this EA? This EA's stop is too big. It's dangerous.

If using daily time frame for the range time frame, the stop loss is determined by a percentage of the daily range, for a tighter stop loss try lowering the range stop loss less than 1 but you don't want it to close to give the pair room to move.You can even try lowering the range time frameto tighten up your stop loss.

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