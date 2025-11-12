Ocean theory based indicators - page 56

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mntiwana :

And what files are needed for this template  eurusdh4-dssofnma1-5anysymb.zip 
 
Viktor395:

Hi Viktor

First to welcome here.

and then,i think these two ones,regular ver and on chart ver.included in zip.

regards

 
mntiwana :

привет Виктор

Во-первых, чтобы приветствовать здесь.

а потом, я думаю, что эти два из них, регулярные вер и на диаграмме ver.included в молнии.

С уважением

Спасибо за совет, но это невозможно превышает картину от пост # 542, I 5 марок, это может быть так ...
Если nezatrudnit показателей почтового индекса и TPL ...

Заранее спасибо ...




sorry, google translation
 
Viktor395:
Use the parameters from the picture
 
mntiwana:

Dearest MRTOOLS

so much and much thanks for adding filters,it help a lot,it is really good tool for to learning parameters fine tuning but mostly users often stay/run away from complications unfortunately.

regards

ATTENTION: Video should be reuploaded

can you give me this indicator both ocn nc bands of EMAD and DSEMA ?

regards

 
vindyfarella:

can you give me this indicator both ocn nc bands of EMAD and DSEMA ?

regards

That is the same indicator posted by MRTOOLS ,few posts above from your referenced post,you can have different averages (emad-dsema) from settings,thanks to mrtools.

 
mntiwana:

That is the same indicator posted by MRTOOLS ,few posts above from your referenced post,you can have different averages (emad-dsema) from settings,thanks to mrtools.

thank you very much, How DSEMA same setting as drawn

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
For those users who didn`t follow the ocean theory thread from the early beginning - here is a short summary.
 
Sixer
 

 

	          



		          

			          

    Files:
  

      

          Sloman-1.pdf
 1723 kb      

      

          Sloman-2.pdf
 1518 kb      

  




		          


	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Sixer:
 
                            
For those users who didn`t follow the ocean theory thread from the early beginning - here is a short summary.
Sixer

                            
And these too.

	          



		          

			          

    Files:
  

      

          ma3.0.pdf
 1343 kb      

      

          Jim Sloman -  Ocean Theory.pdf
 4095 kb      

  




		          


	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Sixer:
 
                            
For those users who didn`t follow the ocean theory thread from the early beginning - here is a short summary.
Sixer

                            
Good books. Thanks
	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

        
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