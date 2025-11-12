Ocean theory based indicators - page 56
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Hi Viktor
First to welcome here.
and then,i think these two ones,regular ver and on chart ver.included in zip.
regards
привет Виктор
Во-первых, чтобы приветствовать здесь.
а потом, я думаю, что эти два из них, регулярные вер и на диаграмме ver.included в молнии.
С уважением
Спасибо за совет, но это невозможно превышает картину от пост # 542, I 5 марок, это может быть так ... Если nezatrudnit показателей почтового индекса и TPL ... Заранее спасибо ...
Dearest MRTOOLS
so much and much thanks for adding filters,it help a lot,it is really good tool for to learning parameters fine tuning but mostly users often stay/run away from complications unfortunately.
regards
can you give me this indicator both ocn nc bands of EMAD and DSEMA ?
regards
can you give me this indicator both ocn nc bands of EMAD and DSEMA ?
regards
That is the same indicator posted by MRTOOLS ,few posts above from your referenced post,you can have different averages (emad-dsema) from settings,thanks to mrtools.
That is the same indicator posted by MRTOOLS ,few posts above from your referenced post,you can have different averages (emad-dsema) from settings,thanks to mrtools.
thank you very much, How DSEMA same setting as drawn
For those users who didn`t follow the ocean theory thread from the early beginning - here is a short summary.
Sixer
For those users who didn`t follow the ocean theory thread from the early beginning - here is a short summary.
Sixer
And these too.
For those users who didn`t follow the ocean theory thread from the early beginning - here is a short summary.
Sixer