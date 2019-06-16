Adaptive lookback indicators - page 126
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Here is aversion with alerts added
Please you add filter functions to this ema (r-squared) adaptive.mq4 I see version ema(r square) adavtive experiment 1.3 ex4 is good but I need it in mq4 file.
Thank you.
Please you add filter functions to this ema (r-squared) adaptive.mq4 I see version ema(r square) adavtive experiment 1.3 ex4 is good but I need it in mq4 file.
Thank you.
And why exactly don't you use the ex4 file?
And why exactly don't you use the ex4 file?
ex4 cannot modified. Can you add some function? I need functions that can squeeze Line close with candlestick when we use filter.
Thank you Mladen.
ex4 cannot modified. Can you add some function? I need functions that can squeeze Line close with candlestick when we use filter.
Thank you Mladen.
Use it via iCustom()
Use it via iCustom()
I don't have knowledge about code. please you add functions to this version ema(r square) adavtive experiment 1.3 ex4 or add filter and iCustom() to ema_vr-squaredp_adaptive.mq4 and extern to input number.
Thank you very much for your help.
I don't have knowledge about code. please you add functions to this version ema(r square) adavtive experiment 1.3 ex4 or add filter and iCustom() to ema_vr-squaredp_adaptive.mq4 and extern to input number.
Thank you very much for your help.
Sorry but I do not understand ...
You first state that the problem with ex4 file is that it can not be changed (ie: that you don't have the mq4 file that you could then change) and and that is why you need the mq4 file, then you state that you don't have "a knowledge code". I guess that the obvious answer is laying around this forum on many places and that you shall be able to solve your "issue" in no time once when you decide to use the obvious (and logical) solution ...
Sorry but I do not understand ...
You first state that the problem with ex4 file is that it can not be changed (ie: that you don't have the mq4 file that you could then change) and and that is why you need the mq4 file, then you state that you don't have "a knowledge code". I guess that the obvious answer is laying around this forum on many places and that you shall be able to solve your "issue" in no time once when you decide to use the obvious (and logical) solution ...
No, At first I try to change some number in mq4 ema_vr-squaredp_adaptive.mq4 (just number that had inside mq4 original, I'm not put or add more) it's ok but not enough and I see ema(r square) version1.3ex4. it have filter. I think it's good but I have to try when use both of this together. but I can not change number inside. So I have ask you about it and request you assist to add filter in mq4. or add iCustom() that you talk to in version 1.3 ex4
This is my reason.
Thank you.
No, At first I try to change some number in mq4 ema_vr-squaredp_adaptive.mq4 (just number that had inside mq4 original, I'm not put or add more) it's ok but not enough and I see ema(r square) version1.3ex4. it have filter. I think it's good but I have to try when use both of this together. but I can not change number inside. So I have ask you about it and request you assist to add filter in mq4. or add iCustom() that you talk to in version 1.3 ex4
This is my reason.
Thank you.
Yep, my error. Here you go
QWMA adaptive - floating levels 1.2.ex4
Do you have this indicator in Mq5 version?
QWMA adaptive - floating levels 1.2.ex4
Do you have this indicator in Mq5 version?
I do (have it) :