Adaptive lookback indicators - page 128

New comment
 
Mladen Rakic:
Yep, my error. Here you go

Do you can add 1 more smooth fucntion or slow function to (low band and high band) ? The filter is so big wide when using. Thank you for your help.


 
mntiwana Tiwana:

Dearest MLADEN

Bundle of thanks for adding latest prices,plz manage time for adding Vline,for me it is necessary to accommodate other indicators for to create some system.(with option on current/first/second bar)

regards


Hello! What settings did you use?
 
Mladen Rakic:

Here is aversion with alerts added


I add this indicator to mt4 but its not show color 


1...121122123124125126127128
New comment