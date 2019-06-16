Adaptive lookback indicators - page 128
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Yep, my error. Here you go
Do you can add 1 more smooth fucntion or slow function to (low band and high band) ? The filter is so big wide when using. Thank you for your help.
Dearest MLADEN
Bundle of thanks for adding latest prices,plz manage time for adding Vline,for me it is necessary to accommodate other indicators for to create some system.(with option on current/first/second bar)
regards
Here is aversion with alerts added
I add this indicator to mt4 but its not show color