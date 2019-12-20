Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2298
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The pair rebounded to 1.1542 the immediate resistance level, but the dollar remains strong. Eur/Usd is expected to continue its correction movements ahead of NFP on Friday.
The pair rebounded to 1.1542 the immediate resistance level, but the dollar remains strong. Eur/Usd is expected to continue its correction movements ahead of NFP on Friday.
If so, you mean the pair will be going down as SELL trend today?