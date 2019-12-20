Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2298

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Bullish seems not over just yet, immediate resistance can be found 1.1790/20 zone, break above it we would be looking for another upward extension.
 
The 200 day EMA around the 1.33oo level may act as resistance on the GBPUSD but the pullback may be shortlived due to the fact that the pair keeps a strong bullish trend in the short term.
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GBPUSD: Whilst price is below 1.3197, I expect price to head to 1.3138.    But if price breaks above 1.3197 with conviction, expect 1.3250gbpusd.
 
The bears are in control since the pair broke below 1.1500 level, downside doors are wide open. Important support level at 1.1460 zone.
 

The pair rebounded to 1.1542 the immediate resistance level, but the dollar remains strong. Eur/Usd is expected to continue its correction movements ahead of NFP on Friday. 

 
WS2017:

The pair rebounded to 1.1542 the immediate resistance level, but the dollar remains strong. Eur/Usd is expected to continue its correction movements ahead of NFP on Friday. 

If so, you mean the pair will be going down as SELL trend today?

 
Immediate resistance can be found at 1.1500 and follow by 1.1550, on the downside support lies around 1.1455/60 level. The pair consolidation would continue unless it breaks above or below those levels mentioned above.
 
Eur/Usd has lost its upside momentum, the pair is trading almost flat around 1.1512 level. Immediate resistance can be found at 1.1535 and support level lies at 1.1430.
 
With Dollar's weakness the pair remains strong bullish slopes. I don't think the upside movements are over yet, resistance can be found at 1.1460 and follow by 1.1500.
 
Eur/Usd is consolidating after the pair failed to continue to the upside and slipe below 1.138 level, consolidation continues if the pair stays above the immediate support at 1.1360 level.
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