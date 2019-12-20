Eurusd/gbpusd - page 2268
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Always follow the trend... EURUSD now bullish so go on long & don't forget your BEST friend Stop loss!
EUR/USD is consolidating sideways between 1.1800 and 1.1845. The pair is still very bullish and even if there is a brief retracement to the downside it will likely continue rallying.
The GBPUSD breaks above the 1.3200 level but the current daily candle is in the shape of a doji, indicating a possible exhaustion of the bullish momentum. The 1.3300 level may act as its next resistance and the 1.3100 level may act as its next support.
Gbp/Usd remains in the positive territory while pulled back starts corrective movement. Resistance can be found at 1.3245, break above leads to further gain.
Eur/Usd is consolidating on the upside, still holding yearly high. Break above the immediate resistance level at 1.1845 would open the door to 1.19.
EUR/USD formed a new high at 1.1870 and continues moving to the upside. Next target is likely around 1.1900.
Gbp/Usd continues consolidating its gains ahead of BoE monetary policy meeting tomorrow. Resistance can found at 1.3250 and follow by 1.3300.
EUR/USD is consolidating sideways slightly below 1.1900. The fundamentals tomorrow may push the pair above that level.
Gbp/Usd took reverse turn followed by the BoE's decision remain its low rate unchanged and found support at daily low 1.3110. The pair consolidating on the downside ahead of US Non-farm payroll.