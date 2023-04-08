Spread & Stop Loss indicator. - page 2
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Spread Controller?
Hi everyone!
You have a very good forum here. I was just thinking that is there any existing system or is it possible to make one. What I mean is that I would find it useful to have a spread controller where I can input either the currency pairs or magic numbers and maximum spreads that I want my EA's to trade. In some EA's you have the option for max. spread, but usually you don't have that option. Any ideas? Thanx!
There are several EA's that already do that on the forum, use the search function and or read the RDB your lucky thread, and search for the code inside his ea.
Hi everyone! You have a very good forum here. I was just thinking that is there any existing system or is it possible to make one. What I mean is that I would find it useful to have a spread controller where I can input either the currency pairs or magic numbers and maximum spreads that I want my EA's to trade. In some EA's you have the option for max. spread, but usually you don't have that option. Any ideas? Thanx!
For the fractional spreads, can it be coded to show:
Digits: 5
Spread: 3.5 (35 pips)
Spread for each trade
Hi,
I am looking for script that could import the spread for each trade to csv. Really need to. Please help write the script ...
How to code?
Ps: I try to find it by myself, but cannot find it.
The "Signal bars info" indicator is something I got tailored made a while back, which shows the spread along with other info, but it doesn't show the SL. But maybe you can still find it useful as you can put it anywhere on your screen using the built-in parameteres.
Hope this helps,
Ms_Mel
Nice Forex Meter
Looks fine but I am always wondering if it is usefull
Spread%StopLoss
It is proposition to improve Spread&StopLoss indicator and to add Present Pips line information above and HiLO line.
Pucio
simple indicator to calculate what spread are there in a period of time?
simple indicator to calculate what spread are there in a period of time?
So i put them in the chart for a few hours, it will return how many at spread of 1, and 2, 3 etc.
thanks.
Spread Indicator
This is a simple histogram to show the spread at the bar's open (red) and the maximum spread during the bar (yellow).
Since Metatrader keeps no spread history, I run it continuously for a week or so to get sufficient data.
It shows which times (and which pairs) are not worth scalping, since spread is a major consideration when scalping.
hello every one
am working on an EA that uses very tight stoploss, so when i set SL 30 Points above entry while the spread is 20 points, the EA trades without errors. when i set sl 25points or less the tester outputs invalid stop error even when the spread is as low as 16 points. Any response to the subject is very much appreciated