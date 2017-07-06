Multi_Oscillator

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animation1.gif  156 kb
multi_oscillator_v1.mq4  9 kb
 

Great idea, cja !

I will start to play with it right now. Tks. a lot and happy and profitable new year !!!

 

thank you, CJA!

good idea - doublesmoozer in one package

also people often ask 4 MAs in sw - would be great to add it

 

Thank you cja, have a great 2009 year to you and to all Forex-Tsd members...

Cheers

Ethan Hunt

 

Thank you cja

 

Thank you, looks good actually, I'll make a start on it

 

cja

I wrote an indicator a couple years ago that displayed If I remember right 12 differant indicators. How ever not just one at a time but the indicator rotated from one to another on a preset time bases. Very much like your chart in the first post. Using only two buffers and one line level. I even had it so an EA could call it and get the indicator value it wanted out of the list of indicators available. The trick was to have the indicator calculate all indicators and assign there value to a series array. at the time of display the series array was transfered to the buffer array for display. after the alloted time the buffer was filled with another series for display. The only thing you need to do is to be sure to empty the buffer before filling it with new data. if you dont the indicator will keep the same scale as the old data and the display will be distorted. I wrote a couple of functions to create the needed series arrays and to dump the buffers for reuse. If you like I could post them.

Keit

 

Interesting?

cockeyedcowboy:
cja

I wrote an indicator a couple years ago that displayed If I remember right 12 differant indicators. How ever not just one at a time but the indicator rotated from one to another on a preset time bases. Very much like your chart in the first post. Using only two buffers and one line level. I even had it so an EA could call it and get the indicator value it wanted out of the list of indicators available. The trick was to have the indicator calculate all indicators and assign there value to a series array. at the time of display the series array was transfered to the buffer array for display. after the alloted time the buffer was filled with another series for display. The only thing you need to do is to be sure to empty the buffer before filling it with new data. if you dont the indicator will keep the same scale as the old data and the display will be distorted. I wrote a couple of functions to create the needed series arrays and to dump the buffers for reuse. If you like I could post them.

Keit

Hi

Sure post them if you like it sounds interesting

cja

 

Thank you CJA.

 
cockeyedcowboy:
cja

I wrote an indicator a couple years ago that displayed If I remember right 12 differant indicators. How ever not just one at a time but the indicator rotated from one to another on a preset time bases. Very much like your chart in the first post. Using only two buffers and one line level. I even had it so an EA could call it and get the indicator value it wanted out of the list of indicators available. The trick was to have the indicator calculate all indicators and assign there value to a series array. at the time of display the series array was transfered to the buffer array for display. after the alloted time the buffer was filled with another series for display. The only thing you need to do is to be sure to empty the buffer before filling it with new data. if you dont the indicator will keep the same scale as the old data and the display will be distorted. I wrote a couple of functions to create the needed series arrays and to dump the buffers for reuse. If you like I could post them.

Keit

i believe i saw info scroller script recently

 

cja

Give me a day or two to dig up the code blocks. There was one other thing, at the time that of writing the code I remember that MT had a bug with the array copy funtion when you used it to copy series arrays it would not copy the last bar of data (the current zero bar). To get arround that I created a loop function to copy the data, dont know if they corrected that bug or not. Give me a day or two to get at it.

fxbs

That may of been some of my code too as I created a means to display data on the chart one screen at a time again with a timer and rotating them. I originally did that with the hans123 system on stratagybuilder forum back in 2005. The indicator memtioned above used the same code to rotate the indicators as did the data screens.

Keit

cja:
Hi

Sure post them if you like it sounds interesting

cja
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