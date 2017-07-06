Multi_Oscillator
Great idea, cja !
I will start to play with it right now. Tks. a lot and happy and profitable new year !!!
thank you, CJA!
good idea - doublesmoozer in one package
also people often ask 4 MAs in sw - would be great to add it
Thank you cja, have a great 2009 year to you and to all Forex-Tsd members...
Cheers
Ethan Hunt
Thank you cja
Thank you, looks good actually, I'll make a start on it
cja
I wrote an indicator a couple years ago that displayed If I remember right 12 differant indicators. How ever not just one at a time but the indicator rotated from one to another on a preset time bases. Very much like your chart in the first post. Using only two buffers and one line level. I even had it so an EA could call it and get the indicator value it wanted out of the list of indicators available. The trick was to have the indicator calculate all indicators and assign there value to a series array. at the time of display the series array was transfered to the buffer array for display. after the alloted time the buffer was filled with another series for display. The only thing you need to do is to be sure to empty the buffer before filling it with new data. if you dont the indicator will keep the same scale as the old data and the display will be distorted. I wrote a couple of functions to create the needed series arrays and to dump the buffers for reuse. If you like I could post them.
Keit
Interesting?
cja
I wrote an indicator a couple years ago that displayed If I remember right 12 differant indicators. How ever not just one at a time but the indicator rotated from one to another on a preset time bases. Very much like your chart in the first post. Using only two buffers and one line level. I even had it so an EA could call it and get the indicator value it wanted out of the list of indicators available. The trick was to have the indicator calculate all indicators and assign there value to a series array. at the time of display the series array was transfered to the buffer array for display. after the alloted time the buffer was filled with another series for display. The only thing you need to do is to be sure to empty the buffer before filling it with new data. if you dont the indicator will keep the same scale as the old data and the display will be distorted. I wrote a couple of functions to create the needed series arrays and to dump the buffers for reuse. If you like I could post them.Keit
Hi
Sure post them if you like it sounds interesting
cja
Thank you CJA.
cja
I wrote an indicator a couple years ago that displayed If I remember right 12 differant indicators. How ever not just one at a time but the indicator rotated from one to another on a preset time bases. Very much like your chart in the first post. Using only two buffers and one line level. I even had it so an EA could call it and get the indicator value it wanted out of the list of indicators available. The trick was to have the indicator calculate all indicators and assign there value to a series array. at the time of display the series array was transfered to the buffer array for display. after the alloted time the buffer was filled with another series for display. The only thing you need to do is to be sure to empty the buffer before filling it with new data. if you dont the indicator will keep the same scale as the old data and the display will be distorted. I wrote a couple of functions to create the needed series arrays and to dump the buffers for reuse. If you like I could post them.Keit
i believe i saw info scroller script recently
cja
Give me a day or two to dig up the code blocks. There was one other thing, at the time that of writing the code I remember that MT had a bug with the array copy funtion when you used it to copy series arrays it would not copy the last bar of data (the current zero bar). To get arround that I created a loop function to copy the data, dont know if they corrected that bug or not. Give me a day or two to get at it.
fxbs
That may of been some of my code too as I created a means to display data on the chart one screen at a time again with a timer and rotating them. I originally did that with the hans123 system on stratagybuilder forum back in 2005. The indicator memtioned above used the same code to rotate the indicators as did the data screens.
Keit
Hi
Sure post them if you like it sounds interestingcja
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