Moving Average Ribbon - page 19
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I have make some change for the MA Ribbon to MA Channel Ribbon .
The signal is base on crossing the MA high low price and in between is no trade .
One more option is you can set to see back days for high & low .
Steven .
Hi every one.
Is it possible to have ma-ribbon in a separate window?(this is a fake picture).
A version of ma ribbon which allows independent shift settings for each ma : ma_ribbon_filled__shift_1.02.mq4
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PS: settings for the example are 8,3,5,0,11,3,5,1 (and that is what is sefc05 hiding - that it is in fact this indicator)
Hello Mladen, and many thanks for your awesome indicators
Do you have MTF candle color version of this indicator instead of ribbon version.
Thanks in advance
Regards
Actually, it's also possible to just throw two MA_Ribbons together.
Here's the previous example with TWO ribbons!
Can i have this indicator?? Where can i download it??
Dear Mladen,
Thank you very much for this indicator and please kindly your help this tma_ribbon_filled_alerts_mtf indicator in MQ5/MT5 file.
Thank you very much.
Pucio,Here you go regards
mladen
Hi friend Can you make a mql5 version of this ribbon?
This post? #37
This is ma_ribbon_filled__shift indicator from post #37
And this is same (or almost same) indicator from CodeBase (by Mladen as well):
MA Ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5
(I just change the settings of this indicator to be same with MT4 indicator) -