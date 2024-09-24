Moving Average Ribbon - page 19

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I have make some change for the MA Ribbon to MA Channel Ribbon .

The signal is base on crossing the MA high low price and in between is no trade .

One more option is you can set to see back days for high & low .

Steven .




 
Make some update , make it more user friendly .
 

Hi every one.

Is it possible to have ma-ribbon in a separate window?(this is a fake picture).


 
Ali Mojtabaei: Is it possible to have ma-ribbon in a separate window?(this is a fake picture).
It is in MT4. Add a third histogram, colored with the background, from the bottom to zero.) How to Draw Cnadle chart in indicator_separate_window ? (XDXD) - MQL4 forum
 
Mladen Rakic:

A version of ma ribbon which allows independent shift settings for each ma : ma_ribbon_filled__shift_1.02.mq4

________________

PS: settings for the example are 8,3,5,0,11,3,5,1 (and that is what is sefc05 hiding - that it is in fact this indicator)

Hello Mladen, and many thanks for your awesome indicators


Do you have MTF candle color version of this indicator instead of ribbon version. 


Thanks in advance 

Regards

 
FXSamurai:

Actually, it's also possible to just throw two MA_Ribbons together.

Here's the previous example with TWO ribbons!

Can i have this indicator?? Where can i download it??

Files:
ma_ribbon_example_01b.gif  45 kb
 

Dear Mladen,


Thank you very much for this indicator and please kindly your help this tma_ribbon_filled_alerts_mtf indicator in MQ5/MT5 file.


Thank you very much.

 
Mladen Rakic #:

Pucio,

Here you go
regards

mladen

Hi friend Can you make a mql5 version of this ribbon? 
 
ahmad ksr #:
Hi friend Can you make a mql5 version of this ribbon? 

This post?
This is ma_ribbon_filled__shift indicator from post  

And this is same (or almost same) indicator from CodeBase (by Mladen as well):
MA Ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5
(I just change the settings of this indicator to be same with MT4 indicator) -

MA Ribbon
MA Ribbon
  • www.mql5.com
The indicator shows the areas, where fast MA and slow MA cross.
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