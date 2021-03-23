Currency heat map - page 16
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No possible an indi for all currencies in this way: watch attached file? in real time on any indifferent chart with the currency that you interest. It's very useful for all users
thanks in advance
Those already exist.
Hi Mladen,
Thank you for the indicator. Unfortunately, it does not work with Metatrader 4, 1090. But, no pressure, I am just letting you know... :-)
Attila,
jacklu
Would you mind explaining a bit more?
There are 5 states in heat map. How should it translate from Kumo cloud?
Hi,
It looks very much like this indicator. I downloaded it off the MetaQuotes Forum.
heatmap-gradient-scale.mq4
hi ccjjaa thank u so much this great indicator i hope i could get some help from u to make it
1- horzantally on the chart
2- add symbol suffix to the indicator my broker use different symbol suffix
finally thx so much appriciate your work
Hello Mr Rakic,
I try to compile the currency heat map and receive some errors that I can't quite figure out ot if I'm doing something wrong
Any help would be greatly appreciated
Thank you
Mladen Rakic:
CP6 directed me to a site with something like this on their web page, and asked if it can be made as indicator. Well, here it is (changed their approach )
PS : if you, by chance, get a display like on the lower displayed indicator, download and install the MS LineDraw font in the attachment and check "UseMSLineDraw" to true
PPS: added a version that can recognize any broker prefix or suffix (the "any" version) It needs the "allow dll imports" enabled in order to work correctly
Hi Mladen, could y please tell me what is name of this indicator?
I don't know hot to draw it, but it's simply the daily candle look in that picture. if you noticed, the chart is hourly and the indicator candle's open is at the same price with 20 candles behind the last one, the low is the lowest of the 20 candles, the high is highest in that range and close in current market price.
Instead of going back and looking for all these info, someone can write the code with simply looking for iClose, iOpen, iHigh, iLow of daily time frame, as i said, i have no idea how to draw it but this is the calculation in that picture. again, I'm not sure if it will be daily candle in all time frame charts or not
<Link to market product deleted>
Hello Mladen,
Please disregard my previous post #156 I went through the prevous post and found your latest post
I want to thank you for all the great contributions you provide to the community