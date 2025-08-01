trade manager(scalping manual tool)
what specific terms should i be looking for?
You can click on this link, and select to make a search for CodeBase or Market.
I used term trade panel but you can search the term panel as well.
Trade manager, trade panel, and similar terms.
I am not sure that you will find exact same tool but you can find very similar one.
CodeBase is free to download and to use, the products on the market may be free, may be commercial ones.
So, start to search with CodeBase.
You can click on this link, and select to make a search for CodeBase or Market.
I used term trade panel but you can search the term panel as well.
Trade manager, trade panel, and similar terms.
I am not sure that you will find exact same tool but you can find very similar one.
CodeBase is free to download and to use, the products on the market may be free, may be commercial ones.
So, start to search with CodeBase.
found one, comes close to what i want.. need more features tho... ill share what i found so far
ok mql5 doesnt allow sharing .rar files, guys google for [name was deleted by moderator]
meanwhile search continues...
found one, comes close to what i want.. need more features tho... ill share what i found so far
ok mql5 doesnt allow sharing .rar files, guys google for [name was deleted by moderator]
meanwhile search continues...
This is commercial tool from external website (and very expensive tool).
We are not discussing any commercial tools on the forum (and any promotion of the Market product is prohibited on the forum too).
You can share what you found in Codebase only.
This is commercial tool from external website (and very expensive tool).
We are not discussing any commercial tools on the forum (and any promotion of the Market product is prohibited on the forum too).
You can share what you found in Codebase only.
o ok sorry about that, wasn't aware of that particular rule. thanks.. i'll continue the search ;) cheers.
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 1): Building an Interactive Visual Pending Orders Trade Assistant Tool
In this article, we introduce a custom MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor (EA) that empowers traders with a Trade Assistant Tool, combining graphical precision with user-friendly controls to place Buy/Sell Stop and Limit orders efficiently. We’ll cover these steps in this order:
- Conceptual Design and Objectives of the Trade Assistant Tool
- Implementation in MQL5
- Backtesting
- Conclusion
By the end, you’ll have a clear understanding of how to build and test this tool, paving the way for advanced enhancements in the preceding parts.
- www.mql5.com
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 2): Enhancing the Interactive Trade Assistant with Dynamic Visual Feedback
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MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 7): Informational Dashboard for Multi-Symbol Position and Account Monitoring
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hi guys, see screenshot, i am looking for something like this if anyone knows where i can obtain it i'll appreciate it.
basically its all about scalping.. usually we have individual scripts where we
close all open orders
close all in profit trades
close all in loss trades
hedge all
reverse all
lock profit
etc etc. this seems USEFUL!!!
this screenshot seems to show it has more advance tools of trade managing (manual trading) if anyone know this script/tool plz point in right direction thanks..
regards,
GBFX