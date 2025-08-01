trade manager(scalping manual tool)

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hi guys, see screenshot, i am looking for something like this if anyone knows where i can obtain it i'll appreciate it.

basically its all about scalping.. usually we have individual scripts where we 

close all open orders 
close all in profit trades
close all in loss trades
hedge all 
reverse all
lock profit 

etc etc. this seems USEFUL!!!

 this screenshot seems to show it has more advance tools of trade managing (manual trading) if anyone know this script/tool plz point in right direction thanks..

regards,
GBFX


 
You can search in CodeBase and in the Market.
 
Sergey Golubev:
You can search in CodeBase and in the Market.

what specific terms should i be looking for? 
 
GoodBoyFX:

what specific terms should i be looking for? 

You can click on this link, and select to make a search for CodeBase or Market.
I used term trade panel but you can search the term panel as well.
Trade manager, trade panel, and similar terms.

I am not sure that you will find exact same tool but you can find very similar one.

CodeBase is free to download and to use, the products on the market may be free, may be commercial ones.
So, start to search with CodeBase.
 
Sergey Golubev:

You can click on this link, and select to make a search for CodeBase or Market.
I used term trade panel but you can search the term panel as well.
Trade manager, trade panel, and similar terms.

I am not sure that you will find exact same tool but you can find very similar one.

CodeBase is free to download and to use, the products on the market may be free, may be commercial ones.
So, start to search with CodeBase.


found one, comes close to what i want.. need more features tho... ill share what i found so far


ok mql5 doesnt allow sharing .rar files, guys google for [name was deleted by moderator]


meanwhile search continues...

 
GoodBoyFX:


found one, comes close to what i want.. need more features tho... ill share what i found so far


ok mql5 doesnt allow sharing .rar files, guys google for [name was deleted by moderator]


meanwhile search continues...


This is commercial tool from external website (and very expensive tool).
We are not discussing any commercial tools on the forum (and any promotion of the Market product is prohibited on the forum too).

You can share what you found in Codebase only.

 
Sergey Golubev:


This is commercial tool from external website (and very expensive tool).
We are not discussing any commercial tools on the forum (and any promotion of the Market product is prohibited on the forum too).

You can share what you found in Codebase only.


o ok sorry about that, wasn't aware of that particular rule. thanks.. i'll continue the search ;) cheers.
 

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 1): Building an Interactive Visual Pending Orders Trade Assistant Tool

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 1): Building an Interactive Visual Pending Orders Trade Assistant Tool

In this article, we introduce a custom MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) Expert Advisor (EA) that empowers traders with a Trade Assistant Tool, combining graphical precision with user-friendly controls to place Buy/Sell Stop and Limit orders efficiently. We’ll cover these steps in this order:

  1. Conceptual Design and Objectives of the Trade Assistant Tool
  2. Implementation in MQL5
  3. Backtesting
  4. Conclusion

By the end, you’ll have a clear understanding of how to build and test this tool, paving the way for advanced enhancements in the preceding parts.

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 1): Building an Interactive Visual Pending Orders Trade Assistant Tool
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 1): Building an Interactive Visual Pending Orders Trade Assistant Tool
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we introduce the development of an interactive Trade Assistant Tool in MQL5, designed to simplify placing pending orders in Forex trading. We outline the conceptual design, focusing on a user-friendly GUI for setting entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels visually on the chart. Additionally, we detail the MQL5 implementation and backtesting process to ensure the tool’s reliability, setting the stage for advanced features in the preceding parts.
 

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 2): Enhancing the Interactive Trade Assistant with Dynamic Visual Feedback

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 2): Enhancing the Interactive Trade Assistant with Dynamic Visual Feedback

In our previous article, Part 1, we built a Trade Assistant Tool in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for MetaTrader 5 to simplify placing pending orders. Now, we take it further by enhancing its interactivity with dynamic visual feedback. We introduce features like a draggable control panel, hover effects for intuitive navigation, and real-time order validation to ensure our trade setups are precise and market-relevant.
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 2): Enhancing the Interactive Trade Assistant with Dynamic Visual Feedback
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 2): Enhancing the Interactive Trade Assistant with Dynamic Visual Feedback
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we upgrade our Trade Assistant Tool by adding drag-and-drop panel functionality and hover effects to make the interface more intuitive and responsive. We refine the tool to validate real-time order setups, ensuring accurate trade configurations relative to market prices. We also backtest these enhancements to confirm their reliability.
 

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 7): Informational Dashboard for Multi-Symbol Position and Account Monitoring

MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 7): Informational Dashboard for Multi-Symbol Position and Account Monitoring

In our previous article (Part 6), we developed a Dynamic Holographic Dashboard in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) for monitoring symbols and timeframes, featuring RSI, volatility alerts, and interactive controls with pulse animations. In Part 7, we create an informational dashboard that tracks multi-symbol positions, total trades, lots, profits, pending orders, swaps, commissions, and account metrics like balance and equity, with sortable columns and Comma Separated Values (CSV) export for comprehensive oversight.
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 7): Informational Dashboard for Multi-Symbol Position and Account Monitoring
MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 7): Informational Dashboard for Multi-Symbol Position and Account Monitoring
  • 2025.08.01
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we develop an informational dashboard in MQL5 for monitoring multi-symbol positions and account metrics like balance, equity, and free margin. We implement a sortable grid with real-time updates, CSV export, and a glowing header effect to enhance usability and visual appeal.
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