LSMA, Polynomial and other Regression with Experts and Indicators - page 15
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<Deleted Post>
Please do not make excessive use of capital letters when posting.It is considered shouting and very rude.
hi Mr. pip am a full time lsma trader using your lsma indicator, just wanted to ask if you have got a new lsma improved version because the one you have still repaints and its hard when it repaints.
Am using the 21 period or is the 20 better or any other number ?
The yellow line always repaints why so ?
Guys please lets continue this post here as its been years since anyone has posted, how many of you have really got success and built their trading accounts using the lsma of Mr. pip
Please do post in the comments below, would be much appreciated with your timeframe used and pairs traded, doe sit also work on crude and gold and silver ?
Mr pip your inputs would be much appreciated sir.
As dont think the lsma is working
Or may be we all using the wrong timeframe ?
Does it work on the 5min timeframe guys for anyone as it repaints a lot
Regression Channel with variable polynomial degree - indicator for MetaTrader 5
original by Boris: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8417
V1.1 by graziani: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11749