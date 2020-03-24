LSMA, Polynomial and other Regression with Experts and Indicators - page 15

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 <Deleted Post>

Please do not make excessive use of capital letters when posting.It is considered shouting and very rude.

 

 hi  Mr. pip  am  a full time lsma trader using your lsma indicator, just wanted to ask if you have got a new lsma improved version because the one you have still repaints and its hard when it   repaints.

 Am using the 21 period or is the 20 better or any other number ?

The yellow line always repaints why so ?

Guys please lets continue this post here as its been years since anyone has posted, how many of you have really got success and built their trading accounts using the lsma of Mr. pip

Please do post in the comments below, would be much appreciated with your timeframe used and pairs traded, doe sit also work on crude  and gold and silver ?

Mr pip your inputs would be much appreciated sir.

As dont think the lsma is working 

Or may be we all using the wrong timeframe ?

Does it work on the 5min timeframe guys for anyone as it repaints a lot 

 

Regression Channel with variable polynomial degree - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Regression Channel with variable polynomial degree - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Regression Channel with variable polynomial degree - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Regression Channel with variable polynomial degree - indicator for MetaTrader 5

original by Boris: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8417 
V1.1 by graziani: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11749

  • i-Regr: Polynomial Regression Channel consists of two parallel lines, equidistant up and down from the line of polynomial regression trend. The distance between frame of the channel and regression line equals to the value of maximum close price deviation from the regression line.
  • e-Regr: (work in progress) MetaTrader Expert Advisor e-Regr based on Regression Channel MetaTrader Indicator. Trade signals: If price lower than under line - Buy, If price bigger than upper line - Sell, TakeProfit by average line.
Regression Channel with variable polynomial degree
Regression Channel with variable polynomial degree
  • www.mql5.com
i-Regr: Polynomial Regression Channel consists of two parallel lines, equidistant up and down from the line of polynomial regression trend. The distance between frame of the channel and regression line equals to the value of maximum close price deviation from the regression line. e-Regr: (work in progress) MetaTrader Expert Advisor e-Regr based...
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