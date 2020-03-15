DIN version 3.0
Good Job!!!
I am a intra day trader. I am using the TF30m to trade. I want to say: if is there any forecasting indicators to decide when to exit? It is very difficult to decide when to quit.
And how about using in TF30m?
Good job ANCOLL, nice setup
I am a intra day trader. I am using the TF30m to trade. I want to say: if is there any forecasting indicators to decide when to exit? It is very difficult to decide when to quit. And how about using in TF30m?
you can add median line for target
when to close a trrade
I am a intra day trader. I am using the TF30m to trade. I want to say: if is there any forecasting indicators to decide when to exit? It is very difficult to decide when to quit. And how about using in TF30m?
I have found that RSI and/or CCI work well for determining when to exit a trade.
For Buy :
Wait for RSI to cross below 50 from a higher value. With CCI wait for cross of 0 line from a higher value. If CCI reaches an extreme value over 300 you can also exit when it crosses the 100 line.
For Sell :
Wait for RSI to cross above 50 from a lower value. With CCI wait for cross of 0 line from a lower value. If CCI reaches an extreme value below -300 you can also exit when it crosses the-100 line.
There are other methods that use Stochastics, change of angle of MA or MA cross that are also useful.
Robert
Ancoll,
Thanks for the new version.
I will look at this as time allows.
As for exits I also have code to exit half the trade at the first TakeProfit and let the second half of the trade continue until there is an exit signal or use a trailing stop.
Robert
I am still giving my hope for all your contribution to make this system even better.
You may alter and do the forward test as you wish, please contribute your forward test.
@Mr Pip
What's the default setting for RSI and CCI to give an exit signal?
thx
I am still giving my hope for all your contribution to make this system even better.
You may alter and do the forward test as you wish, please contribute your forward test.
@Mr Pip
What's the default setting for RSI and CCI to give an exit signal?thx
Ancoll,
I use RSI 14, and CCI 50. You can also try RSI 6 and CCI 21 for a faster response.
Robert
Hello all... Sorry for long time not posting. i'm quite busy rite now. but i'll catchup to ur all later
ANCOLL
For entry, does one wait for all indicators to confirm? If so, I think one can easily miss many trading opportunities.
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Update 08 May 07
In the previous version, DIN with TF 30 is not too reliable for choopy market and news release, and not so many traders are trading intra day,
then I modified DIN indicator to version 3.0 which is using TF 1 hour
Take a look at the picture below (attachment)
Legend:
1. Dolly ver 11 indicator + GMACD + Digistoch
Rule still apply for Dolly indicator, but instead of taking profit 20 pips, you may aim for bigger pips.
2. Isakas Kuskus + fisher
Rule still apply for Isakas, blue is signal for buy, red is signal for sell
3. Nina Indicator (step MA)
If the violet line above the blue line indicates buy, if the violet line below the blue line, indicates sell. For a better confirmation, wait for the violet crossing the blue line and make a blue/ red cross.
4. Bollinger squeeze
Red line means sell signal, blue line means buy signal, while green line means netral (may go long or short if you want)
5. Damiani Signal
Is an indicator to show the noise of the market
TRADE = means you can trade, NO TRADE = nuff said.
6. Waddah Altar Explosion
If the bar = red and above the line = sell signal
If the bar = green and above the line = buy signal
7. Flat trend MACD
Showing the current trend with MACD
Red = sell, blue = buy, yellow = neutral
HOW TO EXIT ?
For stop loss I am using 50 pips, or you may use stop loss according to support or resistance line (fibonanci percent) in dolly ver 11.
To exit, there are many choices:
1. Risk : Reward ratio, if 30 SL then 60TP, if 50 SL then 100 TP
2. You can use the fibonnanci percent or support/ resistance in the first window to take profit
3. Just put 50 pips profit and may use trailing stop 15 pips
4. No exit, leave it open, but use trailing stop 25 pips
5. if by any case, the buy signal alter to sell signal or vice versa then close the trade and take any pips profit.
ANCOLL
(Thanks for all who really help until this point)