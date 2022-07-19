Std Deviation - page 9
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mr.mladen please add "0 LEVEL LINE " without changing its settings its possible?
deviationsmladen.mq4
mr.mladen please add "0 LEVEL LINE " without changing its settings its possible? deviationsmladen.mq4
TRADERSM
Here is a modernized (more user friendly - now you do not have to remember what number means what) version with that level added : deviationsmladen_1_01.mq4
StdDev Custom Histogram Smoothing - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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From the following book:
Technical Analysis from A to Z by S.B.Achelis.
Standard Deviation is a statistical measure of volatility. Standard Deviation is typically used as a component of other indicators, rather than as a stand-alone indicator. For example, Bollinger Bands are calculated by adding a security's Standard Deviation to a moving average.
Interpretation
High Standard Deviation values occur when the data item being analyzed (e.g., prices or an indicator) is changing dramatically. Similarly, low Standard Deviation values occur when prices are stable.
Many analysts feel that major tops are accompanied with high volatility as investors struggle with both euphoria and fear. Major bottoms are expected to be calmer as investors have few expectations of profits.
CalculationStandard Deviation is derived by calculating an n-period simple moving average of the data item (i.e., the closing price or an indicator), summing the squares of the difference between the data item and its moving average over each of the preceding n-time periods, dividing this sum by n, and then calculating the square root of this result.
Learn how to design a trading system by Standard Deviation
Welcome to a new article in our series in which we learn through this series how we can create a trading system by the most popular technical indicators. We will learn in this new article a new tool in detail that can be used to enhance our trading and we will learn how to create a trading system based on the basic concept behind it. This new indicator is the Standard Deviation indicator. We will cover this indicator in detail through the following topics: