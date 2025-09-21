Elite indicators :) - page 734

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Thanks mladen!

I got it

 

Wilder's DMI

Mladen,

Could you modify the WildersDMI indicator so the length of DMI, ADX, ADXR are based on a factor of the length (ex. 0.1, 0.5, 3, etc) from the CyclePeriod indicator?

Thanks,

jim

Files:
wildersdmi_v3.mq4  7 kb
cycleperiod_v2.mq4  5 kb
 
94315jim:
Mladen,

Could you modify the WildersDMI indicator so the length of DMI, ADX, ADXR are based on a factor of the length (ex. 0.1, 0.5, 3, etc) from the CyclePeriod indicator?

Thanks,

jim

jim

Try it out : wildersdmi_v3_cycle_periods.mq4

Each parameter (ADX length, ADXR length and DMI length) are multiplier for a cycle period that is calculated on each new tick. So, it is, as you invented it, an adaptive ADX

 

Updated normalized force index (with alerts, multi time frame and divergences) : normalized_force_on_jurik_histo_mtfalertsdivergence_nmc.mq4

Originally it was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general

 
bebeshel:
Mrtools could you put the levels,... are on picture , width "Force on jurik_Histo_mtf+alerts+divergence". Thanks.

Hopefully this will meet with your satisfaction sir,the only way i could think of to get consistent areas to put levels on was to normalize it, but seems to be smoother and somewhat faster at crossing zero. Please remember, volume is almost not there in Forex and thats what this indicator is based on, but it looks like it may be alright. The levels can be adjusted i had no idea where to put them so just used fibo. numbers.

normalized_force_on_jurik_histo_mtfalertsdivergence.mq4

Updated version posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general

 

Could somebody explain:

Which method and Aoprice should I apply in the averages Ao_alert+divergence indicator to have the same standard Ao indicator settings under MT4?

https://c.mql5.com/forextsd/forum/130/averages_ao_alertdivergence_nmc.mq4

Thanks in advance,

Fred

 

Low pass sinc filters apz with bands : sync_filters_-_low_pass_apz_bands_mtf_nc.mq4

Originally it was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general 


 
pinkkrebs1:
Hi MrTools

may i request a "Dot"-Alert? Would be much more convenient with my 20 Pip Rangebars...

Thank you

Hi Pinkkrebs,

Here you go, markets so slow haven't been able to verify if the alerts are working right or not, but should be ok.

sync_filters_-_low_pass_apz_bands_mtf.mq4

Updated version posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general

 
forexblasters:
Could somebody explain:

Which method and Aoprice should I apply in the averages Ao_alert+divergence indicator to have the same standard Ao indicator settings under MT4?

https://c.mql5.com/forextsd/forum/130/averages_ao_alertdivergence_nmc.mq4

Thanks in advance,

Fred

Hi Fred, the standard mt4 awesome indicator uses method 0 (MODE_SMA) and price = 4(PRICE_MEDIAN).

 

Hi Mr. Tools or Mladen, could you create a Stochastic Oscillator with levels 20, 0, 80 and with an alarm / arrow / Email / message on the zero cross?

That would be awesome!

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