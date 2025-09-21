Elite indicators :) - page 734
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Thanks mladen!
I got it
Wilder's DMI
Mladen,
Could you modify the WildersDMI indicator so the length of DMI, ADX, ADXR are based on a factor of the length (ex. 0.1, 0.5, 3, etc) from the CyclePeriod indicator?
Thanks,
jim
Mladen,
Could you modify the WildersDMI indicator so the length of DMI, ADX, ADXR are based on a factor of the length (ex. 0.1, 0.5, 3, etc) from the CyclePeriod indicator?
Thanks,jim
jim
Try it out : wildersdmi_v3_cycle_periods.mq4
Each parameter (ADX length, ADXR length and DMI length) are multiplier for a cycle period that is calculated on each new tick. So, it is, as you invented it, an adaptive ADX
Updated normalized force index (with alerts, multi time frame and divergences) : normalized_force_on_jurik_histo_mtfalertsdivergence_nmc.mq4
Originally it was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
Mrtools could you put the levels,... are on picture , width "Force on jurik_Histo_mtf+alerts+divergence". Thanks.
Hopefully this will meet with your satisfaction sir,the only way i could think of to get consistent areas to put levels on was to normalize it, but seems to be smoother and somewhat faster at crossing zero. Please remember, volume is almost not there in Forex and thats what this indicator is based on, but it looks like it may be alright. The levels can be adjusted i had no idea where to put them so just used fibo. numbers.
normalized_force_on_jurik_histo_mtfalertsdivergence.mq4
Updated version posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
Could somebody explain:
Which method and Aoprice should I apply in the averages Ao_alert+divergence indicator to have the same standard Ao indicator settings under MT4?
https://c.mql5.com/forextsd/forum/130/averages_ao_alertdivergence_nmc.mq4
Thanks in advance,
Fred
Low pass sinc filters apz with bands : sync_filters_-_low_pass_apz_bands_mtf_nc.mq4
Originally it was posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
Hi MrTools
may i request a "Dot"-Alert? Would be much more convenient with my 20 Pip Rangebars...Thank you
Hi Pinkkrebs,
Here you go, markets so slow haven't been able to verify if the alerts are working right or not, but should be ok.
sync_filters_-_low_pass_apz_bands_mtf.mq4
Updated version posted here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/general
Could somebody explain:
Which method and Aoprice should I apply in the averages Ao_alert+divergence indicator to have the same standard Ao indicator settings under MT4?
https://c.mql5.com/forextsd/forum/130/averages_ao_alertdivergence_nmc.mq4
Thanks in advance,Fred
Hi Fred, the standard mt4 awesome indicator uses method 0 (MODE_SMA) and price = 4(PRICE_MEDIAN).
Hi Mr. Tools or Mladen, could you create a Stochastic Oscillator with levels 20, 0, 80 and with an alarm / arrow / Email / message on the zero cross?
That would be awesome!