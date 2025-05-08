Guppy MACD - page 6
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So much time already passed and still people can not find where they have to copy the code to make it accessible. Not even metatrader 5 has that complicated way of storing code
Any version guppy MACD in MT5?
From CodeBase -
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GMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The other indicator, from CodeBase (similar one):
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ColorMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Two more indicators - here (search results link).