Guppy MACD - page 6

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So much time already passed and still people can not find where they have to copy the code to make it accessible. Not even metatrader 5 has that complicated way of storing code

 
Any version guppy MACD in MT5?
 
Wan Ahmad Tarmizi Bin Wan Jusoh #:
Any version guppy MACD in MT5?

From CodeBase -

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GMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

GMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

GMACD
GMACD
  • www.mql5.com
Two-Line MACD. This indicator is available by default in a great deal of trading platforms. But it cannot be found in Metatrader 5.
 

The other indicator, from CodeBase (similar one):

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ColorMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ColorMACD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Two more indicators - here (search results link).

ColorMACD
ColorMACD
  • www.mql5.com
Histograma MACD colorido com a linha de sinal que muda de cor de acordo com a direção da tendência.
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