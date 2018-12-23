I'm only asking for 1 good EA
try cyberia trader.
You've been running it on a live account ?
I have 2 version , which one, which pair and what timeframe ?
Thanx
Is there 1 good EA out there ? one that makes regular profit and loose from time to time. There's enought guys out there trying EA's that I'm sure there's 1 of you that has one EA hidden in their back pocket that makes around 500$ a month on a regular basis. I'm not asking for much. I have found some EA that will make regular wins and then crap out after the second week and keep on loosing for months. Is there someone out there that only trade with an EA and not manually and makes decent money ? I think I'm going nuts... Thanx
.. i am still forward testing half of these Ea's to find the same thing but i am looking to find one that makes 15 pips a day.
Halfasleep.
Ive also spent countless hours testing and evaluating EAs...and Ive come to a certain conclusion.
Market conditions..(trending or ranging) make the difference. I havent found a single EA that works well in ALL market conditons. But, Ive found many EA's that do very well in certain market conditions.
What I do is use a specific EA for a specific market conditon. When the market condition changes. I stop the EA and wait for the market to return to the condition I prefer.
For example, I have a preference for trending markets. I use a group of Indicators to determine the strength of a trend. A simple indicator to use is Donchian Channel. If the market is hugging the channel (up or down)....its in a strong trend. Combine that with T3 and an Audio signal such as HA_Signal-Alert and you will be well informed when the market changes trend. Very often it will go into a Ranging period for a while after a strong trend ends...then will eventually return to a strong trend condition..sometimes in the same direction , sometimes in the opposite. Doesnt matter at all ...as long as its a strong trend condtion.
LOTS of EAs presented here will do very very well in a strong trending market, but will fail in a ranging market. So, the obvious solution, is to NOT USE them in a ranging market at all.
Be patient...wait for the market to meet your standards. I look at 7 pairs and dont find it that difficult to find suitable market conditions. Set your standards HIGH for entry...meaning...the market must meet a high standard to be acceptable. Strongly trending..is my standard.
I also only use the higher time frames..cuz they are more stable and predictable. The D1 tends to hold its trend for days..even weeks in some cases. When this happens...you can make excellent profits...my trading strategy , the EA I prefer..is able to double a $10,000 account in a single trend cycle. No joke, no exaggeration. I didnt pay for it. Its freely available here. But I did spend 1000s of hours testing and finding what works best for me (and that particular EA)...Im a very conservative trader. I dont like lower time frames...but I expect high profits.
Dont despair. Everything you need to be a successful trader is offerd here. But...expecting someone to spoon feed you what took them thousands of hours to discover...is a bit unreasonable. Ive given you many many hints ...but thats as far as Im going to go.
Best wishes,
Efextrader
Halfasleep.
Ive also spent countless hours testing and evaluating EAs...and Ive come to a certain conclusion.
Market conditions..(trending or ranging) make the difference. I havent found a single EA that works well in ALL market conditons. But, Ive found many EA's that do very well in certain market conditions.
What I do is use a specific EA for a specific market conditon. When the market condition changes. I stop the EA and wait for the market to return to the condition I prefer.
For example, I have a preference for trending markets. I use a group of Indicators to determine the strength of a trend. A simple indicator to use is Donchian Channel. If the market is hugging the channel (up or down)....its in a strong trend. Combine that with T3 and an Audio signal such as HA_Signal-Alert and you will be well informed when the market changes trend. Very often it will go into a Ranging period for a while after a strong trend ends...then will eventually return to a strong trend condition..sometimes in the same direction , sometimes in the opposite. Doesnt matter at all ...as long as its a strong trend condtion.
LOTS of EAs presented here will do very very well in a strong trending market, but will fail in a ranging market. So, the obvious solution, is to NOT USE them in a ranging market at all.
Be patient...wait for the market to meet your standards. I look at 7 pairs and dont find it that difficult to find suitable market conditions. Set your standards HIGH for entry...meaning...the market must meet a high standard to be acceptable. Strongly trending..is my standard.
I also only use the higher time frames..cuz they are more stable and predictable. The D1 tends to hold its trend for days..even weeks in some cases. When this happens...you can make excellent profits...my trading strategy , the EA I prefer..is able to double a $10,000 account in a single trend cycle. No joke, no exaggeration. I didnt pay for it. Its freely available here. But I did spend 1000s of hours testing and finding what works best for me (and that particular EA)...Im a very conservative trader. I dont like lower time frames...but I expect high profits.
Dont despair. Everything you need to be a successful trader is offerd here. But...expecting someone to spoon feed you what took them thousands of hours to discover...is a bit unreasonable. Ive given you many many hints ...but thats as far as Im going to go.
Best wishes,Efextrader
yes, i agree with you.
especially news hour,
can u please tell me what Ea are u using ??
and what time u use them, what time u dont ?
Very interesting post efex2 , I'll try to work on what you just said. I guess an EA that works at certain time of the day would be pretty good then ?
I'm only asking for 1 good EA
....me too!
I think Efex2 is using The "XO"-Method. It seems like a very good method.
I tested Dynamite system manually for 5 days and it gave good results.
There are a lot of good systems here. I think trading manually gives much better results than trading with an EA.
CyberiaTrader - expert for MetaTrader 4
The professional EA intended for trading on the currencies with the 2 points spread and on the M1 period. It works very good on the flat markets with the good volumes. The personal trade performing technologies are implemented: working by cross-rates, automatic calculation of the lots by the specified risk, working with several currencies, automatic determination of the modelling period, autocorrection of the StopLoss value with the specified coefficient of the confidence to the market and many other things. The EA realizes the pipsing technology, the technology of shady StopLoss determination...
CyberiaTrader - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA makes from 100 to 300% per day with the default settings. Previously, the EA has been distributed by my company among commerce clients only. Now, I think, some of its ideas will be helpful for many traders. I do not recommend using this code on a real trading account. You may do that on flat markets, however, at your own risk.
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Is there 1 good EA out there ? one that makes regular profit and loose from time to time. There's enought guys out there trying EA's that I'm sure there's 1 of you that has one EA hidden in their back pocket that makes around 500$ a month on a regular basis. I'm not asking for much. I have found some EA that will make regular wins and then crap out after the second week and keep on loosing for months. Is there someone out there that only trade with an EA and not manually and makes decent money ? I think I'm going nuts...
Thanx